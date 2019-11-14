Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  LAIX Inc.    LAIX

LAIX INC.

(LAIX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LAIX Inc. : Announces Share Repurchase Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 04:01am EST

LAIX Inc. (“LAIX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LAIX), an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$20 million of its outstanding American depositary shares over the next 12 months, subject to relevant rules under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company’s insider trading policy.

The share repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. LAIX’s board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company expects to fund repurchases made under this program from its existing funds.

Dr. Yi Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LAIX, stated, “Based on our continued solid performance and, more importantly, the confidence we have in our business going forward, the board of directors and management team believe that the Company’s shares are an attractive investment opportunity. This share repurchase program underscores our conviction in our business fundamentals and long-term prospects. We remain optimistic about the promising opportunities that are present in China’s AI-powered language learning market, and believe our healthy financial position, strong execution capabilities, and cutting-edge technologies will enable us to deliver long-term sustainable growth and enhance value for our shareholders.”

About LAIX Inc.

LAIX Inc. (“LAIX” or the “Company”) is an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning. Its proprietary AI teacher utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX believes its innovative approach fundamentally transforms learning. LAIX provides its products and services on demand via its mobile apps, primarily its flagship “English Liulishuo” mobile app launched in 2013. On the Company’s platform, AI technologies are seamlessly integrated with diverse learning content incorporating well-established language learning pedagogies, gamified features and strong social elements to deliver an engaging, adaptive learning experience. LAIX provides a variety of courses inspired by a broad range of topics and culture themes to make English learning more interesting and is committed to offering a fun, interactive learning environment to motivate and engage its users.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. LAIX may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about LAIX’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a variety of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAIX INC.
04:01aLAIX INC. : Announces Share Repurchase Program
BU
11/06LAIX INC. : to Hold 2019 Annual General Meeting on December 18, 2019
BU
11/05LAIX INC. : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, November ..
BU
08/27LAIX INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
BU
08/13LAIX INC. : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 2..
BU
07/30LAIX : Colombian President Visited China's Leading "AI + Education" Technology C..
PR
07/18BRITISH COUNCIL STUDY : English Liulishuo significantly improves users' English ..
PR
05/28LAIX INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
BU
05/23LAIX INC : quaterly earnings release
05/17Deutsche Bank's Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference presentations..
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 1 048 M
EBIT 2019 -503 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 230 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 1 125 M
Chart LAIX INC.
Duration : Period :
LAIX Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAIX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 52,58  CNY
Last Close Price 22,89  CNY
Spread / Highest target 246%
Spread / Average Target 130%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bin Yu Chief Financial Officer
Zheren Hu Chief Technology Officer & Director
Hui Lin Director & Chief Scientist
Hong Wei Lee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAIX INC.-56.99%160
ADOBE INC.29.75%142 096
WORKDAY INC.4.20%37 935
AUTODESK22.90%34 961
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.21.66%28 030
SQUARE, INC.9.66%26 430
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group