LAIX Inc. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

Net revenues increased by 45.2% year-over-year, exceeding the high end of guidance range

LAIX Inc. (“LAIX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LAIX), an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights

Net revenues were RMB262.1 million (US$36.7 million), a 45.2% increase from RMB180.5 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Gross billings 1 were RMB275.4 million (US$38.5 million), a 2.1% decrease from RMB281.3 million for the third quarter of 2018.

were RMB275.4 million (US$38.5 million), a 2.1% decrease from RMB281.3 million for the third quarter of 2018. Gross margin was 72.6%, compared with 73.4% for the third quarter of 2018.

Approximately 0.9 million paying users purchased the Company’s courses and services for the third quarter of 2019, compared with approximately 0.9 million paying users for the third quarter of 2018.

Total cumulative registered users were 153.3 million as of September 30, 2019, compared with 97.2 million total cumulative registered users as of September 30, 2018.

1 “Gross billings” for a certain period refer to the total amount of cash received from the sale of course packages in that period net of the total amount of cash refunds paid to users in the same period.

Management Comments

“During the third quarter, we remain committed to executing on our growth strategy and further solidifying our competitive edge in China’s AI-powered language learning market, with our focus on product development and user experience enhancement. While the tightened WeChat moments sharing policy continued to impact our top line and user growth, we are pleased to deliver net revenues of RMB262.1 million for the third quarter, beating the high end of our previous guidance range,” said Dr. Yi Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LAIX.

“Like every growth company, we have gone through ups and downs over the past few years of development. Dealing with the current headwinds, we have been proactively exploring alternative marketing channels and optimizing our marketing strategy. In the third quarter, we saw healthy growth in the number of total registered users, reaching more than 153 million as of September 30, 2019. In addition, 0.9 million unique paying users purchased our courses and services just in the third quarter alone. We appreciate the vote of confidence cast by every one of our users through their downloads and purchases,” Dr. Wang continued.

“We recently launched upgraded versions of our Authentic Pronunciation and DongNi products, called Bell and Darwin, respectively. Bell provides a one-stop shop for users to improve their overall spoken English, while Darwin has proven to effectively increase user engagement and drive a better learning outcome. Further, in addition to our continued efforts in the adults English learning market, we are building up our position in the kids market and expanding our international presence. Looking ahead, we will remain focused on our technology-empowered, product-driven and user-centric approach, aiming to deepen our expertise in the AI-powered language learning sector and deliver cutting-edge products and exceptional learning experiences to our users,” concluded Dr. Wang.

“As we keep investing in exploring effective marketing channel alternatives, we recorded higher sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues in the third quarter. However, we will remain disciplined in cost management, with an ongoing goal to improve operational efficiencies and strive for long-term sustainable growth,” said Ms. Bin Yu, Chief Financial Officer of LAIX. “While the hurdles presented by WeChat’s sharing policy is expected to linger into the coming quarters and weigh down our revenue growth, we remain confident in our long-term growth plan and are dedicated to fulfilling our vision to empower everyone to achieve their full potential and become a global citizen, through AI-powered technologies.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB262.1 million (US$36.7 million), a 45.2% increase from RMB180.5 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the growth of the Company’s business and the increased adoption of the Company’s proprietary AI teacher among users in China as an effective learning approach and a better alternative to the traditional ways of English learning.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB71.8 million (US$10.0 million), a 49.4% increase from RMB48.1 million for the same quarter last year. This change was primarily due to increases in (i) salaries and benefits for certain full-time employees and (ii) IT service cost, with all such costs resulting from the Company’s general business growth and user base expansion.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB190.3 million (US$26.6 million), a 43.7% increase from RMB132.4 million for the same quarter last year as a result of increased economies of scale.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 72.6%, compared with 73.4% for the same quarter last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB404.8 million (US$56.6 million), a 52.0% increase from RMB266.4 million for the same quarter last year, with expenses increase primarily resulting from business growth activities, the development and introduction of new products and the costs associated with the expansion of the Company’s user base.

Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB289.2 million (US$40.5 million), a 41.9% increase from RMB203.8 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to increases in (i) branding and marketing expenses, and (ii) salaries and benefits for sales and marketing personnel, including the Company’s online study advisors. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues declined to 110.3% for the third quarter of 2019, compared with 112.9% for the same quarter last year.

Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB57.7 million (US$8.1 million), a 42.5% increase from RMB40.5 million for the same quarter last year, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits for research and development personnel. Research and development expenses as a percentage of net revenues declined slightly from the same quarter last year, representing 22.0% of net revenues for the third quarter of 2019, compared with 22.4% for the same quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB57.9 million (US$8.1 million), a 162.6% increase from RMB22.0 million for the same quarter last year, primarily due to discretionary bonus for key employees, increases in salaries and benefits for general and administrative personnel, and professional service fees. General and administrative expenses were 22.1% of net revenues for the third quarter of 2019, compared with 12.2% for the same quarter last year.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB214.5 million (US$30.0 million), compared with RMB134.0 million for the same quarter last year due to the aforementioned reasons including general business growth and user base expansion.

Adjusted EBITDA2

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was a loss of RMB203.6 million (US$28.5 million), compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of RMB116.6 million for the same quarter last year.

2 “Adjusted EBITDA” is a non-GAAP measure, which represents EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses. EBITDA represents net loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. See “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

Foreign exchange related (losses) / gains, net

Foreign exchange loss was RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million) in the third quarter of 2019, compared with a foreign exchange loss of RMB3.5 million for the same quarter last year.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB0.2 million (US$29 thousand), a 96.3% decrease from RMB5.7 million for the same quarter last year, primarily due to the Company’s estimated taxable loss position in current year.

Net Loss

Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB214.1 million (US$30.0 million), compared with RMB142.4 million for the same quarter last year.

Adjusted net loss3 for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB209.7 million (US$29.3 million), compared with RMB123.0 million for the same quarter last year.

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB4.33 (US$0.61), compared with RMB7.66 for the same quarter last year.

3 “Adjusted net loss” is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses. See “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2019, the Company’s cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled RMB621.2 million (US$86.9 million), compared with RMB747.8 million as of December 31, 2018. Due to the dynamic nature of the underlying businesses, the Company will maintain flexibility in funding by sustaining adequate cash and cash equivalents.

The Company had deferred revenues (current and non-current) of RMB591.2 million (US$82.7 million) as of September 30, 2019, compared with RMB477.6 million as of December 31, 2018.

Recent Developments

On November 14, 2019, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share repurchase program of up to US$20.0 million of the Company’s outstanding American depositary shares for a period not to exceed 12 months beginning on November 22, 2019.

The share repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. LAIX’s board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company expects to fund repurchases made under this program from its existing funds.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company currently expects:

- Net revenues to be between RMB230.0 million to RMB250.0 million, which would represent an increase of approximately 2.4% to 11.4% from RMB224.5 million for the same quarter last year;

This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view on the current business situation and market conditions, which is subject to change.

LAIX INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")) As of As of December 31, 2018 September 30, 2019 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 344,722 188,684 26,398 Restricted cash - 10,916 1,527 Short-term investments 403,107 421,613 58,986 Accounts receivable, net 14,404 11,906 1,666 Prepayments and other current assets 109,550 95,118 13,307 Total current assets 871,783 728,237 101,884 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 42,606 82,223 11,503 Investment in equity fund 5,753 6,001 840 Intangible assets, net 1,289 1,175 164 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net (1) - 165,199 23,112 Other non-current assets 12,011 9,933 1,390 Deferred tax assets 16,940 16,940 2,370 Total non-current assets 78,599 281,471 39,379 Total assets 950,382 1,009,708 141,263 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable 69,558 118,904 16,635 Deferred revenue 477,595 591,209 82,713 Salary and welfare payable 108,317 141,513 19,798 Tax payable 58,881 73,034 10,218 Operating lease liability, current (1) - 37,302 5,219 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 16,106 20,674 2,891 Total current liabilities 730,457 982,636 137,474 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue, non-current 32 - - Operating lease liability, non-current (1) - 128,114 17,924 Other non-current liabilities 1,000 4,028 564 Total non-current liabilities 1,032 132,142 18,488 Total liabilities 731,489 1,114,778 155,962 Shareholders’ equity Class A Ordinary shares 194 206 29 Class B Ordinary shares 121 121 17 Subscriptions receivable from founding shareholders (122) (122) (17) Additional paid-in capital 1,139,250 1,164,108 162,865 Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,318 36,696 5,134 Accumulated (deficit) (936,868) (1,306,079) (182,727) Total shareholders’ equity 218,893 (105,070) (14,699) Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 950,382 1,009,708 141,263

(1) On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASC 842, the new lease standard, using the additional transition method. No cumulative effect adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings was required.

LAIX INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 June 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 2018 2019 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues 180,454 276,427 262,092 36,668 412,762 791,823 110,780 Cost of revenues (48,068) (64,865) (71,825) (10,049) (103,075) (196,380) (27,475) Gross profit 132,386 211,562 190,267 26,619 309,687 595,443 83,305 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (203,821) (219,734) (289,184) (40,458) (463,669) (702,546) (98,290) Research and development expenses (40,494) (52,882) (57,723) (8,076) (101,435) (160,684) (22,481) General and administrative expenses (22,049) (27,895) (57,893) (8,100) (48,340) (105,835) (14,807) Total operating expenses (266,364) (300,511) (404,800) (56,634) (613,444) (969,065) (135,578) Loss from operations (133,978) (88,949) (214,533) (30,015) (303,757) (373,622) (52,273) Other income/(expenses): Interest income 954 761 376 53 2,360 1,438 201 Foreign exchange related (losses)/gains, net (3,471) (1,711) (2,605) (364) (4,299) (3,617) (506) Change in fair value of short-term investment - 1,815 1,767 247 - 5,705 798 Other (expenses)/income, net (282) 269 1,108 155 (887) 1,150 161 Loss before income taxes expenses (136,777) (87,815) (213,887) (29,924) (306,583) (368,946) (51,619) Income tax expenses (5,662) (28) (209) (29) (18,118) (265) (37) Net loss (142,439) (87,843) (214,096) (29,953) (324,701) (369,211) (51,656) Series A Preferred share redemption value accretion (665) - - - (1,978) - - Series B Preferred share redemption value accretion (3,435) - - - (10,140) - - Series C Preferred share redemption value accretion (5,378) - - - (15,899) - - Net loss attributable to LAIX Inc.'s ordinary shareholders (151,917) (87,843) (214,096) (29,953) (352,718) (369,211) (51,656) LAIX INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 June 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 2018 2019 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net loss (142,439) (87,843) (214,096) (29,953) (324,701) (369,211) (51,656) Other comprehensive income/(loss) —Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 16,441 14,605 19,543 2,734 19,037 20,378 2,851 Comprehensive loss (125,998) (73,238) (194,553) (27,219) (305,664) (348,833) (48,805) Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary shares —Basic and Diluted (7.66) (1.78) (4.33) (0.61) (17.78) (7.55) (1.06) Weighted average number of Class A and Class B

ordinary shares used in per share calculation —Basic and Diluted 19,834,535 49,246,017 49,471,118 49,471,118 19,834,535 48,875,574 48,875,574

LAIX INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars("US$") except for percentage data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 June 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 2018 2019 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net loss (142,439) (87,843) (214,096) (29,953) (324,701) (369,211) (51,656) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 19,437 6,239 4,391 614 39,100 23,450 3,281 Depreciation of property, plant

and equipment 1,309 5,001 6,186 865 3,345 13,625 1,906 Amortization of prepaid interest expense

and service fees to loan companies 379 92 49 7 2,063 301 42 Income tax expenses 5,662 28 209 29 18,118 265 37 Substract: Interest income (954) (761) (376) (53) (2,360) (1,438) (201) Adjusted EBITDA (116,606) (77,244) (203,637) (28,491) (264,435) (333,008) (46,591) Net loss (142,439) (87,843) (214,096) (29,953) (324,701) (369,211) (51,656) Add back: Share-based compensation expenses 19,437 6,239 4,391 614 39,100 23,450 3,281 Adjusted net loss (123,002) (81,604) (209,705) (29,339) (285,601) (345,761) (48,375)

