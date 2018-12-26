LAIX Inc. : Announces the Appointment of Mr. Tiak Koon Loh as Independent Director

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) (“LAIX” or the “Company”), an artificial
intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products
and services to popularize English learning, today announced the
appointment of Mr. Tiak Koon Loh as a new independent director to the
Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) and that he has also been
appointed to the Board’s audit committee. He currently serves as the
chief executive officer and a director of Pactera International
Technology Limited, a billion-dollar digital technology services
company. Mr. Loh will be replacing Mr. Jinjian Zhang, a non-independent
director, who has recently resigned from the Board. These changes will
be effective on December 26, 2018.
“We are thrilled to have Mr. Loh join our Board as an independent
director and a member of the audit committee,” commented Dr. Yi Wang,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We believe his
strong technological background is complementary with our core business
philosophy. After such a transformational quarter, including our IPO and
strong financial results, we believe it is important to continue to
strengthen our corporate profile and positioning, and while we express
our gratitude to Mr. Zhang for his efforts on the Board up until this
time, we believe that the addition of Mr. Loh, an experienced and
independent director, will fortify the overall Board composition going
forward.”
“I am excited to be joining the Board of a company truly focused on the
intersection of innovative, AI-focused technological capabilities and
education,” said Mr. Loh. “I believe my skill set and background,
working with predominantly Tier-1 companies will be an asset to LAIX as
it continues to scale, and I look forward to the opportunities ahead.”
As way of background, Mr. Loh has more than 30 years’ experience in
leading technology investments and building information
technology-focused businesses. He has a successful track record serving
in both global and regional key executive positions at premier
companies, including IBM, Hewlett-Packard, Capgemini and Internet
Capital Group. Mr. Loh received his bachelor’s degree in electrical
engineering from the National University of Singapore.
About LAIX Inc.
LAIX Inc. (“LAIX” or the “Company”) is an artificial intelligence (AI)
company in China that creates and delivers products and services to
popularize English learning. Its proprietary AI teacher utilizes
cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data,
well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX
believes its innovative approach fundamentally transforms learning. LAIX
provides its products and services on demand via its mobile apps,
primarily its flagship “English Liulishuo” mobile app launched in 2013.
On the Company’s platform, AI technologies are seamlessly integrated
with diverse learning content incorporating well-established language
learning pedagogies, gamified features and strong social elements to
deliver an engaging, adaptive learning experience. LAIX provides a
variety of courses inspired by a broad range of topics and culture
themes to make English learning more interesting and is committed to
offering a fun, interactive learning environment to motivate and engage
its users. For more information, please visit: http://ir.laix.com.
