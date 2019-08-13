Log in
LAIX Inc. : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

08/13/2019 | 06:02am EDT

LAIX Inc. (“LAIX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LAIX), an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 27, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 27, 2019).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

 

+1-877-396-2308

International:

 

+1-647-689-5527

China:

 

400-048-6136

China, Domestic:

 

400-043-3098

Hong Kong:

+852-5803-0358

Conference ID:

4494395

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.laix.com/investors.

About LAIX Inc.

LAIX Inc. (“LAIX” or the “Company”) is an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning. Its proprietary AI teacher utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX believes its innovative approach fundamentally transforms learning. LAIX provides its products and services on demand via its mobile apps, primarily its flagship “English Liulishuo” mobile app launched in 2013. On the Company’s platform, AI technologies are seamlessly integrated with diverse learning content incorporating well-established language learning pedagogies, gamified features and strong social elements to deliver an engaging, adaptive learning experience. LAIX provides a variety of courses inspired by a broad range of topics and culture themes to make English learning more interesting and is committed to offering a fun, interactive learning environment to motivate and engage its users.


© Business Wire 2019
