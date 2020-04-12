Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  LAIX Inc.    LAIX

LAIX INC.

(LAIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of LAIX Inc. - LAIX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/12/2020 | 02:38pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of LAIX Inc. ("LAIX" or the "Company") (NYSE: LAIX).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether LAIX and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On March 12, 2020, LAIX issued a press release announcing the Company's unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results.  For the quarter, LAIX reported GAAP earnings per share of -$0.60 on revenue of $33.2 million, both of which fell short of consensus estimates. 

On this news, LAIX's stock price fell $0.69 per share, or 15.4%, to close at $3.79 per share on March 13, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-laix-inc---laix-301039114.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LAIX INC.
02:38pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of LAIX Inc. - ..
PR
04/07SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating the Officers and D..
BU
03/25Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of LAIX Inc. - ..
PR
03/12LAIX INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Resu..
BU
02/27LAIX INC. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Thu..
BU
2019LAIX INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
BU
2019LAIX INC. : Announces Share Repurchase Program
BU
2019LAIX INC. : to Hold 2019 Annual General Meeting on December 18, 2019
BU
2019LAIX INC. : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, November ..
BU
2019LAIX INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group