LAIX INC.

(LAIX)
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of LAIX Inc. (LAIX) on Behalf of Shareholders

04/07/2020 | 07:40pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces it is investigating whether certain officers and directors of LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) violated federal securities laws. LAIX provides online English learning services through its Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China.

If you suffered a loss as a result of LAIX's misconduct, click here.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) Announces Disappointing Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

On March 12, 2020, LAIX issued a press release announcing that the Company's unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. For the quarter, LAIX reported GAAP diluted net loss per share of $0.60 on revenue of $33.2 million, and a noticeable increase in operating expenses for sales and marketing, and administrative expenses, including bonuses, salaries, and benefits for personnel. LAIX also reported a net loss for the full year 2019. On this news, LAIX's stock price fell 15.4% to close at $3.79.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 1 046 M
EBIT 2019 -515 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 285 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 -0,12x
EV / Sales2020 0,01x
Capitalization 162 M
Chart LAIX INC.
Duration : Period :
LAIX Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAIX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,00  CNY
Last Close Price 3,30  CNY
Spread / Highest target 537%
Spread / Average Target 536%
Spread / Lowest Target 536%
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zheren Hu Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hui Lin Director & Chief Scientist
Hong Wei Lee Director
Christopher Ludwig Eisgruber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAIX INC.-32.30%191
ADOBE INC.-3.24%153 328
AUTODESK, INC.-16.97%34 267
WORKDAY INC.-20.76%30 211
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-0.93%29 017
SQUARE, INC.-19.41%22 798
