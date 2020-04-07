Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of LAIX Inc. (LAIX) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces it is investigating whether certain officers and directors of LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) violated federal securities laws. LAIX provides online English learning services through its Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) Announces Disappointing Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

On March 12, 2020, LAIX issued a press release announcing that the Company's unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. For the quarter, LAIX reported GAAP diluted net loss per share of $0.60 on revenue of $33.2 million, and a noticeable increase in operating expenses for sales and marketing, and administrative expenses, including bonuses, salaries, and benefits for personnel. LAIX also reported a net loss for the full year 2019. On this news, LAIX's stock price fell 15.4% to close at $3.79.

Contact us to learn more:

Leo Kandinov

(800) 350-6003

LKandinov@robbinsllp.com

