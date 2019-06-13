Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Lake Resources N.L.    LKE   AU000000LKE1

LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

(LKE)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/13
0.073 AUD   -6.41%
12:57aLake Resources NL Interview - High Grade Cauchari Brine Results
AW
12:57aLAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) Interview - High Grade Cauchari Brine Results
AQ
06/12Lake Resources NL Clarification on Exploration Target
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lake Resources NL Interview - High Grade Cauchari Brine Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 12:57am EDT
Interview - High Grade Cauchari Brine Results

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium development company Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) provides a video interview with Finance News Network (FNN) explaining high grade, high flow lithium brine results at Lake's Cauchari Lithium Brine Project, Argentina and the recent funding boost via a $2.7 million capital raising as discussed by Lake's Managing Director, Steve Promnitz.

- The interview can be accessed at:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/8I272F8K

The interview is also available on the Presentations and Videos section of the Investors section on the Lake Resources website:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/167XOX72



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~200,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide consistent security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.

The Kachi project covers 69,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project in Catamarca Province. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide and 400m to 800m deep. Drilling over Kachi (currently 16 drill holes, 3100m) has produced a maiden indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt) within a 8-17 Mt LCE exploration target (refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018).

A direct extraction technique is being tested in partnership with Lilac Solutions, which has shown 80-90% recoveries and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 3000 mg/L lithium and is planned to be trialled on site in tandem with conventional methods as part of a PFS to follow the resource statement. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near term.



Source:

Lake Resources NL



Contact:

Steve Promnitz
Managing Director
Lake Resources N.L.
T: +61-2-9188-7864
E: steve@lakeresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
12:57aLAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) Interview - High Grade Cauchari Brine Results
AQ
12:57aLake Resources NL Interview - High Grade Cauchari Brine Results
AW
06/12Lake Resources NL Clarification on Exploration Target
AW
06/11LAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) High Grade Brines from Cauchari Drilling
AQ
06/10LAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) Raise Upsized to $2.7m to Accelerate Cauchari Dril..
AQ
06/05Lake Resources NL Raises $2.4m to Accelerate Drilling at Cauchari and Olaroz
AW
05/30Lake Resources NL High Flow Brines at Cauchari
AW
05/28LAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) FNN Interview with Managing Director
AQ
05/27LAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) Strong Cauchari Results Confirm Proof of Concept
AQ
05/21LAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) Cauchari - Further Conductive Brines Intercepted
AQ
More news
Chart LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
Duration : Period :
Lake Resources N.L. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen C. Promnitz Managing Director & Director
Geoffrey Stuart Crow Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Mark Lindsay Non-Executive Director
Andrew William Bursill Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAKE RESOURCES N.L.-2.50%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%33 358
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP20.93%26 825
CHINA MOLYBDENUM7.98%11 409
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.2.05%7 525
BOLIDEN AB20.61%6 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About