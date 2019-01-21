Log in
Lake Resources NL Investor Briefing and Webinar

01/21/2019 | 11:20pm EST
Investor Briefing and Webinar

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is a lithium exploration and project development company, with lithium-brine assets in Argentine. It will be providing an investor briefing via Webinar based on the recently released investor presentation.

Lake's Managing Director, Steve Promnitz, will conduct a live Webinar on Wednesday 23 Jan 2019 - 4.30pm (New York time) and Thursday 24 Jan 2019 - 8.30am (Sydney time). A live audio webinar will be available on the Lake Resources website. Written questions may be submitted via the webcast.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~200,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide consistent security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.

The Kachi project covers 69,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project in Catamarca Province. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide and 400m to 800m deep. Drilling over Kachi (currently 16 drill holes, 3100m) has produced a maiden indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt) within a 8-17 Mt LCE exploration target (refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018).

A direct extraction technique is being tested in partnership with Lilac Solutions, which has shown 80-90% recoveries and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 3000 mg/L lithium and is planned to be trialled on site in tandem with conventional methods as part of a PFS to follow the resource statement. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near term.



Source:

Lake Resources NL



Contact:

Steve Promnitz
Managing Director
Lake Resources N.L.
T: +61-2-9188-7864
E: steve@lakeresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2019
