LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

(LKE)
Lake Resources NL LKEOB Options commence Trading

08/21/2019 | 09:25pm EDT
LKEOB Options commence Trading

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) LKEOB Options attached to the June Placement (approved by shareholders) and the Options attached to the Exercise of Bonus Options in June (expiry date 15 June 2019), commence trading today.

The LKEOB Options have a A$0.10 exercise price and an expiry date of 15 June 2021.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~200,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide consistent security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.

The Kachi project covers 69,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project in Catamarca Province. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide and 400m to 800m deep. Drilling over Kachi (currently 16 drill holes, 3100m) has produced a maiden indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt) within a 8-17 Mt LCE exploration target (refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018).

A direct extraction technique is being tested in partnership with Lilac Solutions, which has shown 80-90% recoveries and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 3000 mg/L lithium and is planned to be trialled on site in tandem with conventional methods as part of a PFS to follow the resource statement. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near term.



Source:

Lake Resources NL



Contact:

Steve Promnitz
Managing Director
Lake Resources N.L.
T: +61-2-9188-7864
E: steve@lakeresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2019
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -3,53 M -2,47 M -2,47 M
Net cash 2019 0,30 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
P/E ratio 2019 -7,93x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 26,3 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,6%
Technical analysis trends LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,73 AUD
Last Close Price 0,04 AUD
Spread / Highest target 1 725%
Spread / Average Target 1 725%
Spread / Lowest Target 1 725%
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen C. Promnitz Managing Director & Director
Geoffrey Stuart Crow Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Mark Lindsay Non-Executive Director
Robert Trzebski Director
Sinead Teague Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAKE RESOURCES N.L.53.85%18
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-2.78%46 999
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-8.31%30 111
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-17.23%15 768
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-23.65%10 298
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-11.82%7 826
