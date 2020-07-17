Lake Shore Bancorp : Charter for the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

LAKE SHORE BANCORP, INC.

CHARTER FOR THE

NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

Purpose

The purpose of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee (the "Committee") shall be to assist the board of directors (the "Board") of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") in identifying qualified individuals to become Board members and officers of the Company, in determining the composition of the Board and its committees, in developing and implementing a process to assess Board effectiveness and in developing and implementing the Company's corporate governance guidelines. The Committee will also be responsible for overseeing compliance with all regulations and internal policies except for the oversight of the Company's compliance with applicable regulations and internal policies regarding its financial statements and other responsibilities assigned to Audit/Risk Committee in accordance with its charter.

Membership and Appointment

The Committee shall consist of no fewer than three members, a majority of whom shall meet the criteria for independence established by the rules and regulations of the Nasdaq Stock Market and who the Board has affirmatively determined does not have a material relationship which, in the opinion of the Board, would interfere with the exercise of independent judgment in carrying out the responsibilities of a director. Members of the Committee shall be appointed annually by the Board and shall serve at the pleasure of the Board.

Meetings and Procedures

The Board shall designate the chairperson of the Committee and the Committee shall designate the secretary for the Committee who may, but need not, be a member of the Committee. If the Board does not designate a chairperson, or if the chairperson shall not be present at a meeting, the Committee shall select its own chairperson.

The Committee shall establish its own rules of procedure, which shall be consistent with the bylaws of the Company and this Charter. The Committee shall meet at least four times annually at regularly scheduled times and places determined by the Committee's chairperson, and may meet more frequently, or take action by unanimous written consent, as circumstances require. A meeting may be called by the chairperson of the Committee or by majority of the members of the Committee. Notice of any meeting shall be given by the person or persons calling the meeting given to each other member of the Committee at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. Notice may be given in the same fashion as permitted for notice of Board meetings pursuant to the Company's bylaws and applicable law. A meeting shall be deemed properly called if each member of the Committee shall have received notice given as aforesaid or, prior to the conclusion of the meeting, shall have signed a written waiver of notice.

A quorum shall consist of at least a majority of the voting members of the Committee. The vote of a majority of the voting members present at any meeting at which a quorum exists, including the chairperson of the Committee who shall be eligible to vote, shall constitute the action of the Committee.

