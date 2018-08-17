Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lakehouse PLC    LAKE   GB00BSKS1M86

LAKEHOUSE PLC (LAKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Lakehouse : Update on trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 04:41pm CEST
RNS Number : 2033Y
Lakehouse plc
17 August 2018

17 August 2018

Lakehouse plc

("Lakehouse" or the "Group")

Lakehouse Contracts Limited and Foster Property Maintenance Limited

Update on trading

Lakehouse, the asset and energy support services group, today announced the completion of the disposal of its Construction and Property Services divisions, comprising the legal entities Lakehouse Contracts Limited and Foster Property Maintenance Limited ("the Business").

As highlighted in the Group's interim announcement of 26 June 2018, it has been the Board's strategic intention to exit from Construction and Property Services and, at that time, heads of agreement had been signed for the sale of those activities. The Group has now concluded negotiations and the Business is being acquired byMapps Group Limited, a newly formed entity backed bya team of sector specialists.

The consideration for the sale of the Business ("the Sale") will comprise an initial payment of up to £0.5 million, determined by certain performance conditions during the six months following Completion. The parties will also work together over the 24 months following the Sale to collect working capital sums outstanding at Completion, which will be for the Group's account, subject to settling any pre-Completion liabilities. Dependent on the performance of the Business in the two years to 30 September 2021, the Group will receive a further sum of up to £1 million. The Group does not currently envisage any change to the impairment charge outlined in the interim announcement of 26 June 2018, but will review this figure as part of the preparation of its results for the year ending 30 September 2018, in light of any of the above events materialising up to the date of announcement.

The Business employs 236 staff and is based principally in Brentwood (Essex), Wisbech (Cambridgeshire) and Norwich (Norfolk). In the financial year ended 30 September 2017, the Business reported underlying revenues from continuing activities of £108.8 million and underlying EBITA of £0.3 million. The Business is expected to be reported within discontinued activities in the Group's results for the year ended 30 September 2018.

The Sale will allow the Group to concentrate on its core growth businesses of Compliance and Energy Services divisions, both of which are sector specialists, with profitable and cash generative business models. Any proceeds from the Sale will be used to support future growth plans.

Trading from continuing operations for the year ending 30 September 2018 is currently expected to remain in line with the Board's expectations.



Bob Holt, Executive Chairman of Lakehouse, said:

"I am delighted with the sale, which will allow the Group to focus on its Compliance and Energy Services activities. Both are businesses where we have strong market positions, which help underpin more predictable and profitable revenue streams.

I believe that Lakehouse Contracts and Foster under the private ownership of Mapps Group will do well.

I want to thank the staff ofLakehouse Contracts and Foster for their professionalism during what has been an uncertain time and wish them all the best for the future."

Enquiries

Lakehouse

Financial Public Relations

Bob Holt, Chairman, 07778 798816

Camarco

Michael McMahon, Chief Operating Officer

Ginny Pulbrook

Jeremy Simpson, Chief Financial Officer

Tom Huddart

Telephone: 020 3961 5210

Telephone: 020 3757 4992



Stockdale Securities


Andy Crossley


Antonio Bossi


Telephone: 020 7601 6100


Notes to editors

Lakehouse is a leading compliance and energy support services group that performs critical functions in homes, public and commercial buildings, with a focus on clients in the UK public sector and regulated markets. Services are delivered through two divisions: Compliance and Energy Services.

The Group was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in London. It currently employs some 2,000 staff from 23 offices across the UK.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCUBUSRWAAWAAR

Disclaimer

Lakehouse plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 14:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAKEHOUSE PLC
04:41pLAKEHOUSE : Update on trading
PU
08/15LAKEHOUSE : The emergence of medicocracy - Challenge to both Government and Oppo..
AQ
08/13LAKEHOUSE : Exclusive regional tastes found in 'Sample the Sierra'
AQ
08/11LAKEHOUSE : Cookery books - the start
AQ
08/03LAKEHOUSE : New owners revamping the Historic Lake House Inn near Lake Koshkonon..
AQ
07/02LAKEHOUSE : Silumina editor passes away
AQ
06/14LAKEHOUSE : Dorns chosen as parade grand marshals
AQ
06/10LAKEHOUSE : Renowned script writer Somaweera Senanayake passes away
AQ
05/28LAKEHOUSE : Australia`s Hotel of the Year for 2018 is revealed
AQ
05/15LAKEHOUSE : £55m Contract win with Welsh Government
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 186 M
EBIT 2018 4,30 M
Net income 2018 -9,30 M
Debt 2018 14,7 M
Yield 2018 1,58%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,43x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 64,6 M
Chart LAKEHOUSE PLC
Duration : Period :
Lakehouse PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAKEHOUSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,75  GBP
Spread / Average Target 88%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holt Executive Chairman
Michael McMahon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Jeremy John Corbett Simpson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert William Lindsay Legget Senior Independent Director
Derek Zissman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAKEHOUSE PLC12.68%83
VINCI-4.62%55 390
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-14.01%35 207
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-10.09%27 185
LARSEN & TOUBRO-2.25%25 038
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-12.28%23 899
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.