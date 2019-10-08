Lakeland Bancorp : Bank Appoints Mark Krisinski

Oak Ridge, N.J. - October 8, 2019 - Thomas J. Shara, President and CEO of Lakeland Bank, is pleased to announce the following appointment.

Mark Krisinski has been hired as Vice President, Relationship Manager for the Montville Lending Team based in Oak Ridge, N.J. Krisinski will be responsible for developing commercial lending opportunities. With more than 30 years of industry and lending experience, he was most recently a Vice President, Business Banking Lender at Provident Bank in Iselin, N.J. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending and Senior Vice President, Team Leader at PNC Bank in Pittsburgh, Pa. Krisinski is a member of New Jersey Power Partners and a former board member of the Lions Club.

About Lakeland Bank

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which has over $6 billion in total assets. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines, and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as one of America's Best-In-State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.