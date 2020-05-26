Lakeland Industries : May 27, 2020 - Craig-Hallum 17th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Charles D. Roberson, President and Chief Executive Officer
Safe Harbor Statement
With the exception of historical information, the statements set forth in this presentation include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risk and uncertainties. The company wishes to caution that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements which are discussed in this presentation. Please see Lakeland Industries' SEC filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q for important information about the Company and related risks. The Company disclaims any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company in this presentation may be different from the methods used by other companies. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the Reconciliation tables in this presentation.
Key Statistics
Q4FY20 Results
Net sales of $28.2M, up 13% from $25.0M in Q4FY19
Gross profit of $10.6M, up from $6.9M in Q4FY19
Gross margin of 37.7%, compared to 27.7% in Q4FY19
Opex of $8.9M, compared $8.4M in Q4FY19
Operating profit of $1.7M, up from loss of $(1.5)M in Q4FY19
Net income of $1.2M, up from loss of $(1.9)M in Q4FY19
EBITDA* of $2.3M, up from loss of $(0.9)M in Q4FY19
Cash of $14.6M at 1/31/20, up from $9.1M at end of 1/31/19
Total debt of $1.2M at 1/31/20, down from $1.3M at 1/31/19
Market Stats
Share Price (as of 5/13/2020)
$12.87
52-Week High / Low
$28.00 / $9.70
Average Daily Volume (3M)
1,290,000
Diluted Shares Outstanding1
8.0 million
Market Capitalization1
$103.0 million
Debt (as of 1/31/2020)
$1.2 million
Cash (as of 1/31/2020)
$14.6 million
Enterprise Value
$89.6 million
Financials & Valuation
LTM Revenue3
$107.8 million
LTM EBITDA3
$7.5 million
LTM Net Income3
$3.3 million
LTM EPS3
$0.41
EV/LTM Revenue
0.9x
EV/LTM EBITDA3
12.4x
P/E (LTM)3
32.0
NOL Carryforward3
Approx. $18.0 million
Book Value3
$85.4 million
One Year Stock Performance
Source: Etrade
1Treasury stock method
2Source: Bloomberg/Yahoo
3As of 1/31/2020
* EBITDA is a non-GAAP figure with reconciliation provided herein.
Uniquely Positioned to Respond to Global Crises
Crisis
Ebola
Bird Flu
CoVID-19 (Coronavirus)
LAKE Revenue Impact
$4.6 million (FY16)
$4.1 million (FY16)
TBD (FY20/21)
LAKE Role
Supplied suits to the United
Supplied protective clothing to
Supplier to hospitals and industrial
Kingdom Government
DiVal Safety Equipment
customers globally
Situation Timeline
•August 8, 2014: Ebola
•April 11, 2015: Avian Flu
•First shipments in last 2 weeks
declared an "international
confirmed in a commercial
of FY20 Q4 = $1M sales
health emergency"; death toll
chicken operation in WI
•PPE for U.S. co's in China
reaches 1,000
•April 20 - May 1, 2015: WI,
•
Feb. 14, 2020: Asia 12-hour
•September 11, 2014: LAKE
MN, IA declared state of
announced increase in
emergency
shifts; modified as needed
manufacturing capacity to
•May 5, 2015: US authorities
•
March 13, 2020: Expanding
meet demand for safety
products
approved $330 million in
sealed seam capacity by 30%
emergency funds to fight spread
•April 15, 2020: Certain products
contracted out through August
LAKE Product Use
LAKE Ebola Protection Suit
LAKE GB medical certified suit
LAKE Bird Flu Protection Suit
Coronavirus (CoVID-19) Update
China Environment
Largely open for business
Logistics - ocean freight remains challenging but improving
Raw materials available: prices are holding steady
Work force mobility returning
Global Environment
Demand shifting to Europe, Russia and Americas
Large PPE orders have been rejected globally for not meeting standards (none from LAKE)
Logistics remain in focus
Lakeland Response
Service the emergency market only to the extend that we have capacity over and above our strategic growth plans based on normal operating conditions
Added capacity; constant management of supply chain
Utilize more expensive raw materials only to the extent that customers will accept that additional cost
Coronavirus (CoVID-19) Impact
Revenue
Impact will be spread over Q4FY20 and FY21
Selling through distribution limits transparency into application of sales
Manufacturing
China returned to work 4 days early and went to maximum operating schedule (start up was not delayed)
Weifang facility is operating normally under Lakeland control
Feb. 14, 2020: India and Vietnam ended curtailed operations and went to maximum schedules (12 hours/day; 7 days/week); modified as needed
Vietnam has returned to hiring
Accelerating sealed seam manufacturing capacity increase in Vietnam (30% increase in total company capacity) that wenton-line through May 2020 rather than January 2021
Supply Chain
Currently no supply issues although logistics can be challenging
Price increases from some suppliers continues; use of multiple suppliers partially mitigates the impact of these increases
LAKE Product Examples
LAKE Cleanroom Suit
LAKE Homeland Security Suit
LAKE Disposable Suit
LAKE Chemical Protection Suit
Leading Protective Clothing Manufacturer
Product Offering:
% of Sales1
Sales by Geography:
Industries Served:
Disposables
Chemical Suits
Wovens
Fire/Reflectives
Gloves
50%
21%
11%
15%
3%
•
Domestic:
52% of FY20 net sales
•
International:
48% of FY20 net sales
Chemical/petrochemical
Basic industries: auto, steel, construction, electric & gas utilities
Healthcare, food chain & high tech
Government, fire department, public safety and public agencies including DoD, CDC & DEA
Employees:
•
1,800 international employees (approx.)
•120 domestic employees (approx.)
Founded:
•
1982
1As of 1/31/2020.
Innovative Proprietary Products
LAKE utilizes proprietary textiles and designs targeted to market needs and demands
New Product Focus:
Patents:
Supply Chain:
Certifications:
Manufacturing:
Testing:
Proprietary high margin products for stable and recurring end markets (e.g. utilities, pharmaceuticals)
20 patents & 1 patent in application1
56 trademarks and 6 trademarks in application1
LAKE maintains strong control of its supply chain includingmulti-sourcing raw materials and having cut/sew operations performed by employees instead of contractors
Owning our manufacturing, LAKE has control of supplier relationships
Products are certified under relevant standards and certificates domestically and abroad
Customers recognize certification as sign of quality
All established LAKE manufacturing facilities are ISO 9001 or ISO 9002 certified
New facilities in Vietnam and India
Manufacturing resilience based on footprint & supply
Quality control lab in China and the USA
Chinese facility able to perform medical and industrial sterilizations
Installed test lab in Alabama facility
1As of 1/31/2020.
Optimized Global Presence
Manufacturing Sites
Sales Presence
Decatur, AL Facility
Anqui (Weifang), China Facility
Manufacturing Sites
Decatur, AL (HQ)
Jerez, Mexico
Anqui (Weifang), China
Buenos Aires, Argentina
New Delhi, India
Nahm Dinh, Vietnam
Sales Presence
Beijing, China
Chongqing, China
Decatur, AL (HQ)
Europe (France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, U.K.)
Jerez, Mexico
Melbourne, Australia
Moscow, Russia
New Delhi, India
Shanghai, China
South America (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru)
Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam)
Toronto, Canada
Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan
Increasing Manufacturing Capacity
Deploying capital investment in new manufacturing facilities to build growth capacity
India and Vietnam locations are now online and close to targeted growth markets
Low cost structures in new locations are accretive to gross margins
COVID-19
Ability to increase staffing in Vietnam and India by estimated 50% for disposable garments
Accelerated previously planned expansion of normalized sealed seam capacity by 30%-- 9 months ahead of plan
Prioritizing manufacturing for regular industrial customers, allocating excess or additional capacity toCOVID-related demand
Order backlog at 4/15/20 has filled manufacturing capacity through July/August for some products
Anqui (Weifang), China Facility
Jerez, Mexico Facility
New Vietnam Facility
Pilot India Manufacturing Facility
Vietnam Manufacturing
Strong Business Model
Business Area
Key Characteristic
Products
Proprietary / value-added / higher margin
COGS / Raw Materials
Multi-sourced, lower priced fabrics than DuPont
Gross Margin1
35.2% and expanding
Sales Channels
Distributors and Key End Users
Customer Breadth
Diversified
Number of Products
>800
Sales Presence
21 countries
Geographic Reach
Global
Manufacturing Locations
U.S., China, Mexico, LATAM, India, Vietnam
1As of 1/31/20 for TTM.
Blue Chip Customers
Distributors
End Users
13
Favorable Industry Dynamics
Lakeland operates in a large and growing industry…
Industry Tailwinds
Protective Clothing Market1
($ in billions)
Global Economic Growth
✓Global Oil Prices in Check
Strong Increase in Manufacturing
Robust Demand from Developing Industries
Increased Global Focus on Safety
1Source: Markets and Markets
Strong Presence in Large & Fragmented U.S. Market
Lakeland's US Sales are in excess of 50% of Total Sales in FY2020
Source of Graphic: Houlihan Lokey
Positioned for Further International Growth
Revenues
Leveraging its worldwide operating capabilities, LAKE plans deeper penetration into
existing markets and selective expansion into new geographies…
Led by multinational corporations, developing countries are increasingly adoptingOSHA-like standards
LAKE is able to offer its U.S. product range in international markets for little incremental costs
The Company recently entered South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam and is hiring aggressively in these new markets
Diversified product lines and geographic presence provide for low seasonality
Significant Opportunity in Developing Markets1
Sales Presence by Geography
Inception
Traction
Growth
Maturity
Decline
Region
Sales People2
U.S.
28
Europe
North America
Asia Pacific
27
Latin America
10
Latin America
EEC
7
Asia Pacific
Mexico
11
Middle East & Africa
Canada
5
Russia / Kazakhstan
4
India
8
Time
Source: Markets and Markets:Protective Clothing Market - Global Forecast to 2020.
As of 9/18/19, including Sales and Sales Support
Growth and Performance Improvement Initiatives
Investments in digital transformation
ERP implementation
Launch of new websites for nine global locations
Amazon platform in multiple countries
Online marketing strategies
Investments in manufacturing
Vietnam (now largest facility for the Company)
India (planning major expansion in future for current pilot plant)
Short run pilot plant for high margin products
Investments in product development
Higher margin segments:
Cleanroom suits for Big Pharma
Electric arc protective apparel for Utilities
2Q20 results began reflecting above measures
LAKE Shares Trade at Discount on Improving Financials
Attractive Valuation*
LAKE Improving Performance
LAKE Trades at 9.2x EV/EBITDA Based on 4Q20 Annualized Results
Revenue Growth
Gross Margin
EBITDA** Margin
Source of Chart: Houlihan Lokey/Capital IQ, as of 5/15/20
Valuation assumes LAKE share price on 4/13/20
EBITDA is anon-GAAP financial measure; reconciliation provided herein.
(1)
Excludes Delta Plus, Koken and Shigematsu as guidance not yet available.
(2)
Excludes Riken Keiki and Blackline Safety as guidance not yet available.
Significant M&A Activity
Notable Transactions
Oct. 2015
EV / Revenue: 3.4x; EV / EBITDA: 19.5x
Mar. 2015
EV / Revenue: 2.2x; EV / EBITDA: 9.0x
Nov 2013
EV / Revenue: 2.1x; EV / EBITDA: 9.7x
Source: Houlihan Lokey as of 5/15/20 and/or SEC public filings, company press releases and other publicly available information.
Seasoned Management Team
Management Bios
Years at LAKE
Christopher J. Ryan - Executive Chairman
Upon his appointment as Executive Chairman in February 2020, Christopher J. Ryan served as our Chief Executive Officer and
President since November 2003, Secretary since April 1991, and a director since May 1986. Mr. Ryan was our Executive Vice
President - Finance from May 1986 until becoming our President in November 2003. Mr. Ryan also worked as a Corporate
Finance Partner at Furman Selz Mager Dietz & Birney, Senior Vice President-Corporate Finance at Laidlaw Adams & Peck, Inc.,
33 years1
Managing-Corporate Finance Director of Brean Murray Foster Securities, Inc. and Senior Vice President-Corporate Finance of
Rodman & Renshaw, respectively, from 1983 to 1991. Mr. Ryan has served as a Director of Lessing, Inc., a privately held
restaurant chain based in New York, from 1995 to 2008. Mr. Ryan received his BA from Stanford University, his MBA from
Columbia Business School and his J.D. from Vanderbilt Law School.
Charles D. Roberson - President & CEO
Upon his appointment as President and CEO as well as to the Company's Board of Directors in February 2020, Charles D.
Roberson served as our Chief Operating Office since 2019. He served as our Senior Vice President International Sales since
March 2009. Mr. Roberson joined our Company in 2004 as Technical Marketing Manager and later served as International Sales
15 years
Manager. Prior to joining our Company, Mr. Roberson was employed by Precision Fabrics Group, Inc. as a Market Manager from
1995 to 2001 and as a Nonwovens Manufacturing Manager from 1991 to 1995. He began his career as a manufacturing manager
for Burlington Industries, Inc. in its Menswear Division from 1985 to 1991.
Allen E. Dillard - Chief Financial Officer
Appointed CFO of Lakeland in July 2019, Allen E. Dillard's career spans three decades of senior-executive financial, operational
and organizational leadership experience. For the preceding 16 years he served as CEO, CFO and COO of 2 middle market B-to-
B companies, while also serving as a Board of Director for one of the companies. Earlier, he served as Treasurer and Director of
1 year
Corporate Communications at Wolverine Tube, Inc. (NYSE: WLV). Previously he served as Corporate Vice President, Treasurer
and Chief Financial Officer of Nichols Research Corporation, a NASDAQ-listed company which was successfully sold to a larger
competitor. Mr. Dillard began his career as a public accountant with Ernst & Young where he worked for nearly a decade. He is
a certified public accountant and a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Daniel L. Edwards - Senior Vice President Sales for North America
Daniel L. Edwards has been our Senior Vice President Sales for North America since March 2017 after most recently serving as
14 years
our Vice President of USA Sales since March 2013. Mr. Edwards has been employed by us in various capacities since joining
Lakeland in 2005, including as our National Accounts Manager and Eastern Regional Sales Manager. Prior to joining our
Company, Mr. Edwards was a Senior Market Manager at Precision Fabrics Group, Inc., where he began his career in 1990 and
held various roles at that company in manufacturing, technical and quality management.
1Includes years serving on the LAKE board.
Investment Highlights
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
High Growth from Proprietary/Value Added Products
Strong Growth Masked by Wind Down of DuPont & Brazil Businesses
Flexible Worldwide Operating Capabilities
Highly Leveragable Cost Structure including Global Manufacturing Sites
Leader in Product Quality and Garment Innovation
Certifications and Patents Demonstrate Product Quality
Blue Chip Customer Base
Large Customers with No Significant Customer Concentration
Diversified Product Offerings
Product Suite Covers Protective Apparel Industry
Favorable Market and Industry Dynamics
Global Industry Poised for Further Growth
Strong Management Team and High Insider Ownership
Deep Industry Knowledge and Experience
Protect Your People™
Financial Review
Income Statement - Fiscal Year
($ in thousands)
Year Ended January 31,
2020
2019
Net sales
$107,809
$99,011
Cost of goods sold
69,912
65,105
Gross profit
37,897
33,906
Operating expenses
32,021
30,341
Operating profit
5,876
3,565
Other income (expense), net
(7)
41
Interest expense
(116)
(125)
Income before taxes
5,753
3,481
Income tax expense
2,472
2,022
Net income
$3,281
$1,459
Net income per common share:
Basic
$0.41
$0.18
Diluted
$0.41
$0.18
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
8,005,927
8,111,458
Diluted
8,037,019
8,170,401
EBITDA Reconciliation - Fiscal Year
Year Ended January 31,
2020
2019
Net Income to EBITDA
Net Income
$3,281
$1,459
Interest
116
125
Taxes
2,472
2,022
Depreciation and amortization
1,645
965
Other income (expense)
(7)
41
EBITDA
7,521
4,530
EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
(excluding non-cash expenses)
Equity compensation
(403)
744
Adjusted EBITDA
$7,118
$5,274
Balance Sheet - Fiscal Year
($ in thousands)
ASSETS
January 31,
2020
2019
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$14,606
$12,831
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $497 and $434
