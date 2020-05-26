Lakeland Industries : May 27, 2020 - Craig-Hallum 17th Annual Institutional Investor Conference 0 05/26/2020 | 10:08am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation | May 2020 Protect Your People TM NASDAQ: LAKE Christopher J. Ryan, Executive Chairman Charles D. Roberson, President and Chief Executive Officer Safe Harbor Statement With the exception of historical information, the statements set forth in this presentation include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risk and uncertainties. The company wishes to caution that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements which are discussed in this presentation. Please see Lakeland Industries' SEC filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q for important information about the Company and related risks. The Company disclaims any obligation to update its forward-looking statements. Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company in this presentation may be different from the methods used by other companies. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the Reconciliation tables in this presentation. 2 Key Statistics Q4FY20 Results Net sales of $28.2M, up 13% from $25.0M in Q4FY19

Gross profit of $10.6M, up from $6.9M in Q4FY19

Gross margin of 37.7%, compared to 27.7% in Q4FY19

Opex of $8.9M, compared $8.4M in Q4FY19

Operating profit of $1.7M, up from loss of $(1.5)M in Q4FY19

Net income of $1.2M, up from loss of $(1.9)M in Q4FY19

EBITDA* of $2.3M, up from loss of $(0.9)M in Q4FY19

Cash of $14.6M at 1/31/20, up from $9.1M at end of 1/31/19

Total debt of $1.2M at 1/31/20, down from $1.3M at 1/31/19 Market Stats Share Price (as of 5/13/2020) $12.87 52-Week High / Low $28.00 / $9.70 Average Daily Volume (3M) 1,290,000 Diluted Shares Outstanding1 8.0 million Market Capitalization1 $103.0 million Debt (as of 1/31/2020) $1.2 million Cash (as of 1/31/2020) $14.6 million Enterprise Value $89.6 million Financials & Valuation LTM Revenue3 $107.8 million LTM EBITDA3 $7.5 million LTM Net Income3 $3.3 million LTM EPS3 $0.41 EV/LTM Revenue 0.9x EV/LTM EBITDA3 12.4x P/E (LTM)3 32.0 NOL Carryforward3 Approx. $18.0 million Book Value3 $85.4 million One Year Stock Performance Source: Etrade 1Treasury stock method 2Source: Bloomberg/Yahoo 3As of 1/31/2020 * EBITDA is a non-GAAP figure with reconciliation provided herein. 3 Uniquely Positioned to Respond to Global Crises Crisis Ebola Bird Flu CoVID-19 (Coronavirus) LAKE Revenue Impact $4.6 million (FY16) $4.1 million (FY16) TBD (FY20/21) LAKE Role Supplied suits to the United Supplied protective clothing to Supplier to hospitals and industrial Kingdom Government DiVal Safety Equipment customers globally Situation Timeline •August 8, 2014: Ebola •April 11, 2015: Avian Flu •First shipments in last 2 weeks declared an "international confirmed in a commercial of FY20 Q4 = $1M sales health emergency"; death toll chicken operation in WI •PPE for U.S. co's in China reaches 1,000 •April 20 - May 1, 2015: WI, • Feb. 14, 2020: Asia 12-hour •September 11, 2014: LAKE MN, IA declared state of announced increase in emergency shifts; modified as needed manufacturing capacity to •May 5, 2015: US authorities • March 13, 2020: Expanding meet demand for safety products approved $330 million in sealed seam capacity by 30% emergency funds to fight spread •April 15, 2020: Certain products contracted out through August LAKE Product Use LAKE Ebola Protection Suit LAKE GB medical certified suit LAKE Bird Flu Protection Suit 4 Coronavirus (CoVID-19) Update China Environment

Largely open for business Logistics - ocean freight remains challenging but improving Raw materials available: prices are holding steady Work force mobility returning

Global Environment

Demand shifting to Europe, Russia and Americas Large PPE orders have been rejected globally for not meeting standards (none from LAKE) Logistics remain in focus

Lakeland Response

Service the emergency market only to the extend that we have capacity over and above our strategic growth plans based on normal operating conditions Added capacity; constant management of supply chain Utilize more expensive raw materials only to the extent that customers will accept that additional cost

5 Coronavirus (CoVID-19) Impact Revenue

Impact will be spread over Q4FY20 and FY21 Selling through distribution limits transparency into application of sales

Manufacturing

China returned to work 4 days early and went to maximum operating schedule (start up was not delayed) Weifang facility is operating normally under Lakeland control Feb. 14, 2020: India and Vietnam ended curtailed operations and went to maximum schedules (12 hours/day; 7 days/week); modified as needed Vietnam has returned to hiring Accelerating sealed seam manufacturing capacity increase in Vietnam (30% increase in total company capacity) that went on-line through May 2020 rather than January 2021

Supply Chain

Currently no supply issues although logistics can be challenging Price increases from some suppliers continues; use of multiple suppliers partially mitigates the impact of these increases

6 LAKE Product Examples LAKE Cleanroom Suit LAKE Homeland Security Suit LAKE Disposable Suit LAKE Chemical Protection Suit 7 Leading Protective Clothing Manufacturer Product Offering: % of Sales1 Sales by Geography: Industries Served: Disposables Chemical Suits Wovens Fire/Reflectives Gloves 50% 21% 11% 15% 3% • Domestic: 52% of FY20 net sales • International: 48% of FY20 net sales Chemical/petrochemical

Basic industries: auto, steel, construction, electric & gas utilities

Healthcare, food chain & high tech

Government, fire department, public safety and public agencies including DoD, CDC & DEA Employees: • 1,800 international employees (approx.) •120 domestic employees (approx.) Founded: • 1982 1As of 1/31/2020. 8 Innovative Proprietary Products LAKE utilizes proprietary textiles and designs targeted to market needs and demands New Product Focus: Patents: Supply Chain: Certifications: Manufacturing: Testing: Proprietary high margin products for stable and recurring end markets (e.g. utilities, pharmaceuticals)

20 patents & 1 patent in application 1

56 trademarks and 6 trademarks in application 1

LAKE maintains strong control of its supply chain including multi-sourcing raw materials and having cut/sew operations performed by employees instead of contractors

multi-sourcing raw materials and having cut/sew operations performed by employees instead of contractors Owning our manufacturing, LAKE has control of supplier relationships

Products are certified under relevant standards and certificates domestically and abroad

Customers recognize certification as sign of quality

All established LAKE manufacturing facilities are ISO 9001 or ISO 9002 certified

New facilities in Vietnam and India

Manufacturing resilience based on footprint & supply

Quality control lab in China and the USA

Chinese facility able to perform medical and industrial sterilizations

Installed test lab in Alabama facility 1As of 1/31/2020. 9 Optimized Global Presence Manufacturing Sites Sales Presence Decatur, AL Facility Anqui (Weifang), China Facility Manufacturing Sites Decatur, AL (HQ) Jerez, Mexico Anqui (Weifang), China Buenos Aires, Argentina New Delhi, India Nahm Dinh, Vietnam Sales Presence Beijing, China Chongqing, China Decatur, AL (HQ) Europe (France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, U.K.) Jerez, Mexico Melbourne, Australia Moscow, Russia New Delhi, India Shanghai, China South America (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam) Toronto, Canada Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan 10 Increasing Manufacturing Capacity Deploying capital investment in new manufacturing facilities to build growth capacity

India and Vietnam locations are now online and close to targeted growth markets

Low cost structures in new locations are accretive to gross margins

COVID-19

Ability to increase staffing in Vietnam and India by estimated 50% for disposable garments Accelerated previously planned expansion of normalized sealed seam capacity by 30% -- 9 months ahead of plan Prioritizing manufacturing for regular industrial customers, allocating excess or additional capacity to COVID-related demand Order backlog at 4/15/20 has filled manufacturing capacity through July/August for some products

Anqui (Weifang), China Facility Jerez, Mexico Facility New Vietnam Facility Pilot India Manufacturing Facility Vietnam Manufacturing 11 Strong Business Model Business Area Key Characteristic Products Proprietary / value-added / higher margin COGS / Raw Materials Multi-sourced, lower priced fabrics than DuPont Gross Margin1 35.2% and expanding Sales Channels Distributors and Key End Users Customer Breadth Diversified Number of Products >800 Sales Presence 21 countries Geographic Reach Global Manufacturing Locations U.S., China, Mexico, LATAM, India, Vietnam 1As of 1/31/20 for TTM. 12 Blue Chip Customers Distributors End Users 13 Favorable Industry Dynamics Lakeland operates in a large and growing industry… Industry Tailwinds Protective Clothing Market1 ($ in billions) Global Economic Growth ✓Global Oil Prices in Check Strong Increase in Manufacturing

Robust Demand from Developing Industries

Increased Global Focus on Safety 1Source: Markets and Markets 14 Strong Presence in Large & Fragmented U.S. Market Lakeland's US Sales are in excess of 50% of Total Sales in FY2020 Source of Graphic: Houlihan Lokey 15 Positioned for Further International Growth Revenues Leveraging its worldwide operating capabilities, LAKE plans deeper penetration into existing markets and selective expansion into new geographies… Led by multinational corporations, developing countries are increasingly adopting OSHA-like standards

OSHA-like standards LAKE is able to offer its U.S. product range in international markets for little incremental costs

The Company recently entered South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam and is hiring aggressively in these new markets

Diversified product lines and geographic presence provide for low seasonality Significant Opportunity in Developing Markets1 Sales Presence by Geography Inception Traction Growth Maturity Decline Region Sales People2 U.S. 28 Europe North America Asia Pacific 27 Latin America 10 Latin America EEC 7 Asia Pacific Mexico 11 Middle East & Africa Canada 5 Russia / Kazakhstan 4 India 8 Time Source: Markets and Markets: Protective Clothing Market - Global Forecast to 2020. As of 9/18/19, including Sales and Sales Support 16 Growth and Performance Improvement Initiatives Investments in digital transformation

ERP implementation Launch of new websites for nine global locations Amazon platform in multiple countries Online marketing strategies

Investments in manufacturing

Vietnam (now largest facility for the Company) India (planning major expansion in future for current pilot plant) Short run pilot plant for high margin products

Investments in product development

Higher margin segments: Cleanroom suits for Big Pharma Electric arc protective apparel for Utilities

2Q20 results began reflecting above measures 17 LAKE Shares Trade at Discount on Improving Financials Attractive Valuation* LAKE Improving Performance LAKE Trades at 9.2x EV/EBITDA Based on 4Q20 Annualized Results Revenue Growth Gross Margin EBITDA** Margin Source of Chart: Houlihan Lokey/Capital IQ, as of 5/15/20 Valuation assumes LAKE share price on 4/13/20

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure; reconciliation provided herein. (1) Excludes Delta Plus, Koken and Shigematsu as guidance not yet available. 18 (2) Excludes Riken Keiki and Blackline Safety as guidance not yet available. Significant M&A Activity Notable Transactions Oct. 2015 EV / Revenue: 3.4x; EV / EBITDA: 19.5x Mar. 2015 EV / Revenue: 2.2x; EV / EBITDA: 9.0x Nov 2013 EV / Revenue: 2.1x; EV / EBITDA: 9.7x Source: Houlihan Lokey as of 5/15/20 and/or SEC public filings, company press releases and other publicly available information. 19 Seasoned Management Team Management Bios Years at LAKE Christopher J. Ryan - Executive Chairman Upon his appointment as Executive Chairman in February 2020, Christopher J. Ryan served as our Chief Executive Officer and President since November 2003, Secretary since April 1991, and a director since May 1986. Mr. Ryan was our Executive Vice President - Finance from May 1986 until becoming our President in November 2003. Mr. Ryan also worked as a Corporate Finance Partner at Furman Selz Mager Dietz & Birney, Senior Vice President-Corporate Finance at Laidlaw Adams & Peck, Inc., 33 years1 Managing-Corporate Finance Director of Brean Murray Foster Securities, Inc. and Senior Vice President-Corporate Finance of Rodman & Renshaw, respectively, from 1983 to 1991. Mr. Ryan has served as a Director of Lessing, Inc., a privately held restaurant chain based in New York, from 1995 to 2008. Mr. Ryan received his BA from Stanford University, his MBA from Columbia Business School and his J.D. from Vanderbilt Law School. Charles D. Roberson - President & CEO Upon his appointment as President and CEO as well as to the Company's Board of Directors in February 2020, Charles D. Roberson served as our Chief Operating Office since 2019. He served as our Senior Vice President International Sales since March 2009. Mr. Roberson joined our Company in 2004 as Technical Marketing Manager and later served as International Sales 15 years Manager. Prior to joining our Company, Mr. Roberson was employed by Precision Fabrics Group, Inc. as a Market Manager from 1995 to 2001 and as a Nonwovens Manufacturing Manager from 1991 to 1995. He began his career as a manufacturing manager for Burlington Industries, Inc. in its Menswear Division from 1985 to 1991. Allen E. Dillard - Chief Financial Officer Appointed CFO of Lakeland in July 2019, Allen E. Dillard's career spans three decades of senior-executive financial, operational and organizational leadership experience. For the preceding 16 years he served as CEO, CFO and COO of 2 middle market B-to- B companies, while also serving as a Board of Director for one of the companies. Earlier, he served as Treasurer and Director of 1 year Corporate Communications at Wolverine Tube, Inc. (NYSE: WLV). Previously he served as Corporate Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of Nichols Research Corporation, a NASDAQ-listed company which was successfully sold to a larger competitor. Mr. Dillard began his career as a public accountant with Ernst & Young where he worked for nearly a decade. He is a certified public accountant and a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Daniel L. Edwards - Senior Vice President Sales for North America Daniel L. Edwards has been our Senior Vice President Sales for North America since March 2017 after most recently serving as 14 years our Vice President of USA Sales since March 2013. Mr. Edwards has been employed by us in various capacities since joining Lakeland in 2005, including as our National Accounts Manager and Eastern Regional Sales Manager. Prior to joining our Company, Mr. Edwards was a Senior Market Manager at Precision Fabrics Group, Inc., where he began his career in 1990 and held various roles at that company in manufacturing, technical and quality management. 1Includes years serving on the LAKE board. 20 Investment Highlights 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 High Growth from Proprietary/Value Added Products Strong Growth Masked by Wind Down of DuPont & Brazil Businesses Flexible Worldwide Operating Capabilities Highly Leveragable Cost Structure including Global Manufacturing Sites Leader in Product Quality and Garment Innovation Certifications and Patents Demonstrate Product Quality Blue Chip Customer Base Large Customers with No Significant Customer Concentration Diversified Product Offerings Product Suite Covers Protective Apparel Industry Favorable Market and Industry Dynamics Global Industry Poised for Further Growth Strong Management Team and High Insider Ownership Deep Industry Knowledge and Experience 21 Protect Your People™ Financial Review 22 Income Statement - Fiscal Year ($ in thousands) Year Ended January 31, 2020 2019 Net sales $107,809 $99,011 Cost of goods sold 69,912 65,105 Gross profit 37,897 33,906 Operating expenses 32,021 30,341 Operating profit 5,876 3,565 Other income (expense), net (7) 41 Interest expense (116) (125) Income before taxes 5,753 3,481 Income tax expense 2,472 2,022 Net income $3,281 $1,459 Net income per common share: Basic $0.41 $0.18 Diluted $0.41 $0.18 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,005,927 8,111,458 Diluted 8,037,019 8,170,401 23 EBITDA Reconciliation - Fiscal Year Year Ended January 31, 2020 2019 Net Income to EBITDA Net Income $3,281 $1,459 Interest 116 125 Taxes 2,472 2,022 Depreciation and amortization 1,645 965 Other income (expense) (7) 41 EBITDA 7,521 4,530 EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA (excluding non-cash expenses) Equity compensation (403) 744 Adjusted EBITDA $7,118 $5,274 24 Balance Sheet - Fiscal Year ($ in thousands) ASSETS January 31, 2020 2019 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $14,606 $12,831 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $497 and $434 at January 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 17,702 16,477 Inventories 44,238 42,365 Prepaid VAT and other taxes 1,228 1,478 Other current assets 2,033 2,319 Total current assets 79,807 75,470 Property and equipment, net 10,113 10,781 Operating leases right-of-use assets 2,244 ----- Deferred tax assets 5,939 7,267 Prepaid VAT and other taxes 333 176 Other assets 98 158 Goodwill 871 871 Total assets $99,405 $94,723 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $7,204 $6,214 Accrued compensation and benefits 1,300 1,137 Other accrued expenses 2,445 2,825 Current maturity of long-term debt 1,155 158 Current portion of operating lease liability 835 ----- Total current liabilities 12,939 10,334 Long-term portion of debt ----- 1,161 Long-term portion of operating lease liability 1,414 ----- Total liabilities 14,353 11,495 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par; authorized 1,500,000 shares (none issued) ----- ----- Common stock, $0.01 par; authorized 20,000,000 shares, Issued 8,481,665 and 8,475,929; outstanding 7,972,423 and 8,013,840 at January 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 85 85 Treasury stock, at cost; 509,242 and 462,089 shares at January 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively (5,023) (4,517) Additional paid-in capital 75,171 75,612 Retained earnings 17,581 14,300 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,762) (2,252) Total stockholders' equity 85,052 83,228 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $99,405 $94,723 25 Protect Your People™ Appendix 26 Strong Growth Masked By Wind-Down of DuPont & Brazil Sales by Segment ($ in millions) $93.5 $99.6 $84.0 $8.7 $86.2 $77.0 $76.1 $72.0 $60.0 $57.4 $54.7 $61.3 $51.2 $44.3 $44.5 $41.7 $35.6 $35.7 $28.1 $21.3 $19.9 $8.0 $6.2 $0.0 $0.0 FY2006 FY2007 FY2008 FY2009 FY2010 FY2011 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 $8.7 $99.0 $96.0 FY2018 FY2019 DuPont & Brazil Sales Lakeland (Excluding DuPont & Brazil) Ebola & Bird Flu Sales LAKE grew larger despite winding down $77 million DuPont and $17 million Brazil businesses Company fiscal year ends January 31. FY2016 includes $8.7 million in one time Ebola and Bird Flu related revenue. 27 Real Estate Location Sq. Ft. Leased / Owned Primary Function Canada (Brantford) 22,092 Owned Sales / Warehouse China (Weifang) 122,665 Owned Administration / Manufacturing / Warehouse / Sales 16,145 Leased Warehouse Decatur, AL 147,228 Owned Administration / Manufacturing / Sales 21,000 Leased Warehouse Mexico (Zacatecas) 74,000 Owned Administration / Manufacturing / Warehouse / Sales Argentina (Buenos Aires) 3,770 Leased Administration / Manufacturing / Warehouse / Sales Chile (Santiago) 3,996 Leased Administration / Warehouse / Sales China (Beijing) 3,047 Leased Sales / Warehouse China (Shanghai) 11,746 Leased Administration / Sales / Warehouse India (Noida) 32,005 Leased Manufacturing / Warehouse / Sales Kazakhstan (Ust-Kamenogorsk) 89 Leased Warehouse / Sales Ronkonkoma, NY 2,500 Leased Headquarters - Administration / Sales Russia (Moscow) 875 Leased Warehouse / Sales U.K. (Newport, East Yorkshire) 9,833 Leased Warehouse / Sales Vietnam (Nahm Dinh) 140,000 Leased Manufacturing / Warehouse 28 Attachments Original document

