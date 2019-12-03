Lalique : announces exclusive licensing agreement to create fragrances for Brioni

Log in
12/03/2019

Lalique Group announces exclusive licensing agreement to create fragrances for Brioni
Lalique Group announces exclusive licensing agreement to create fragrances for Brioni
03.12.2019 / 07:00

MEDIA RELEASE

Lalique Group announces exclusive licensing agreement to create fragrances for Brioni

Zurich, 03 December 2019 - Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, today announced an exclusive worldwide perfume licensing agreement with the prestigious luxury brand Brioni.

Under the agreement with an initial term until end-2024, Lalique Group will exclusively create and distribute a collection of perfumes for the eponymous luxury fashion brand Brioni. The launch of a first Brioni scent under the licence is planned for the fourth quarter of 2020, when Brioni will celebrate its 75th anniversary. The fragrances will be distributed and marketed through Lalique Group's global network, leveraging Brioni's renowned brand in its key markets including the US, Russia, Europe and Japan.

Founded in 1945 in Rome by visionary duo Nazareno Fonticoli and Gaetano Savini, Brioni is recognized as one of the most prestigious menswear brands worldwide. The company today is part of Kering Group, a leading international luxury and lifestyle group that manages a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods, jewelry and watches.

Roger von der Weid, CEO of Lalique Group: "At Lalique Group, we are proud to be Brioni's exclusive partner for fragrances, and we are looking forward to building on our common tradition of craftmanship and philosophy of excellence. Collaborating with one of the most prestigious luxury menswear brands in the world represents a unique opportunity for us to further broaden our perfumes portfolio and our client base in the high-end market, thus generating additional value."

Fabrizio Malverdi, CEO of Brioni: "Brioni is one of the world's most important menswear houses, and perfumes are an important expression of a luxury brand. We are pleased to work with Lalique Group on the creation of a significant fragrance portfolio through this licensing agreement."

With the fragrances for Brioni, Lalique Group is expanding its existing perfumes portfolio, which includes the brands Lalique Parfums, Jaguar Fragrances, Bentley Fragrances, Parfums Grès, and Parfums Samouraï.


Media contact
Lalique Group SA
Esther Fuchs
Senior Communication & PR Manager
Grubenstrasse 18
CH-8045 Zurich

Phone: +41 43 499 45 58
E-mail: esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com


Lalique Group
Lalique Group is a niche player in the creation, development, marketing and global distribution of luxury goods. Its business areas comprise perfumes, cosmetics, crystal, jewellery, high-end furniture and living accessories, along with art, gastronomy and hospitality as well as single malt whisky. Founded in 2000, the company employs approx. 720 staff and has its headquarters in Zurich. The Lalique brand, from which the Group derives its name, was created in Paris in 1888 by the master glassmaker and jewellery designer René Lalique. The registered shares of Lalique Group SA (LLQ) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

You can find further information at www.lalique-group.com.


Brioni
Founded in Rome in 1945, Brioni is a legendary menswear luxury House. In addition to its state-of-the-art Bespoke service, Brioni offers exceptional quality in ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes and eyewear. The foundation of the House's identity is its unique Italian sartorial heritage renowned worldwide as the benchmark for the finest formal tailoring. The company is part of Kering, a worldwide leading luxury group.
Brioni, Tailoring Legends since 1945.

You can find further information at www.brioni.com.


