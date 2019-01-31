Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lam Research Corporation    LRCX

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION (LRCX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 04:53pm EST

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced its upcoming investor conference schedule:

  • Wednesday, February 13th, 2019  –  Goldman Sachs Tech & Internet Conference @ 8:55 a.m. Pacific Time

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the Investors’ section of Lam’s website at www.lamresearch.com.  A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks after the presentation date.

About Lam Research:

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world’s leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com.

Lam Research Corporation Contact:
Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
Phone: 510-572-1615
e-mail: investor.relations@lamresearch.com

Lam_Research_logo_color.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
04:53pLam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference
GL
01/30LAM RESEARCH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
01/24Chip results augur more tech gloom as slowing China weighs
RE
01/23Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
RE
01/23LAM RESEARCH : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/23LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION : Announces $5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization
AQ
01/23LAM RESEARCH CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events,..
AQ
01/23Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended Dece..
GL
01/23LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION : Half-year results
CO
01/22Wall Street slips on global growth fears, weak corporate forecasts
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 616 M
EBIT 2019 2 582 M
Net income 2019 2 173 M
Finance 2019 2 060 M
Yield 2019 2,32%
P/E ratio 2019 12,89
P/E ratio 2020 12,17
EV / Sales 2019 2,54x
EV / Sales 2020 2,44x
Capitalization 26 525 M
Chart LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lam Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 190 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy M. Archer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen G. Newberry Chairman
Douglas R. Bettinger CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Richard A. Gottscho Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Catherine P. Lego Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION21.16%26 525
ASML HOLDING11.18%75 347
FORTIVE CORPORATION10.45%24 957
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD27.29%23 230
QORVO4.82%8 185
ENTEGRIS INC19.81%4 764
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.