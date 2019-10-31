Lam Research : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer Gottscho Richard A LAM RESEARCH CORP[ LRCX ] (Check all applicable) Director 10% Owner 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) X Officer (give title Other (specify 10/30/2019 (Last) (First) (Middle) below) below) 4650 CUSHING PARKWAY Executive Vice President & CTO 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable (Street) Line) FREMONT CA 94538 X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting (City) (State) (Zip) Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of 6. Ownership 7. Nature Date Execution Date, Transaction Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Securities Form: Direct of Indirect (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Beneficially (D) or Indirect Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) Owned Following (I) (Instr. 4) Ownership Reported (Instr. 4) (A) or Code V Amount Price Transaction(s) (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) Common Stock 10/30/2019 M 1,753 A $190.07 74,579(1) D Common Stock 10/30/2019 S 1,753 D $275.951(2) 72,826(1) D Common Stock 10/30/2019 S 2,371 D $276.078 70,455(1) D Common Stock 10/30/2019 G 95 D $0 70,360(1) D Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount 8. Price 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction of Expiration Date of Securities of derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Derivative (Month/Day/Year) Underlying Derivative Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Securities Derivative Security Security Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative Acquired (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security (A) or Following (I) (Instr. 4) Disposed Reported of (D) Transaction(s) (Instr. 3, 4 (Instr. 4) and 5) Amount or Number Date Expiration of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Shares Employee Stock Common 1,753 Option $190.07 10/30/2019 M 1,753 (3) 03/01/2025 $190.07 3,507 D Stock (Right to Buy)

Explanation of Responses:

Amount reported includes shares subject to unvested Restricted Stock Units. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $275.95 to $275.99, inclusive. 33.3% of the stock options will vest on 3/1/19, 3/1/20, and 3/1/21.

Remarks:

Leign Cramer by Power of 10/31/2019 Attorney ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).