Lam Research : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
10/31/2019 | 07:52pm EDT
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0287
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Gottscho Richard A
LAM RESEARCH CORP [ LRCX ]
(Check all applicable)
Director
10% Owner
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
X
Officer (give title
Other (specify
10/30/2019
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
below)
below)
4650 CUSHING PARKWAY
Executive Vice President & CTO
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
(Street)
Line)
FREMONT
CA
94538
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of
6. Ownership
7. Nature
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Securities
Form: Direct
of Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Beneficially
(D) or Indirect
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Owned Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
Ownership
Reported
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
Code
V
Amount
Price
Transaction(s)
(D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Common Stock
10/30/2019
M
1,753
A
$190.07
74,579
(1)
D
Common Stock
10/30/2019
S
1,753
D
$275.951 (2)
72,826
(1)
D
Common Stock
10/30/2019
S
2,371
D
$276.078
70,455
(1)
D
Common Stock
10/30/2019
G
95
D
$
0
70,360
(1)
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5. Number
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount
8. Price
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
of
Expiration Date
of Securities
of
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Derivative
(Month/Day/Year)
Underlying
Derivative
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Securities
Derivative Security
Security
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
Acquired
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
(A) or
Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
Disposed
Reported
of (D)
Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3, 4
(Instr. 4)
and 5)
Amount
or
Number
Date
Expiration
of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Employee
Stock
Common
1,753
Option
$190.07
10/30/2019
M
1,753
(3)
03/01/2025
$190.07
3,507
D
Stock
(Right to
Buy)
Explanation of Responses:
Amount reported includes shares subject to unvested Restricted Stock Units.
The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $275.95 to $275.99, inclusive.
33.3% of the stock options will vest on 3/1/19, 3/1/20, and 3/1/21.
Remarks:
Leign Cramer by Power of
10/31/2019
Attorney
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
Lam Research Corporation published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 23:51:08 UTC
Latest news on LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Sales 2020
9 845 M
EBIT 2020
2 630 M
Net income 2020
2 207 M
Finance 2020
1 853 M
Yield 2020
1,73%
P/E ratio 2020
18,4x
P/E ratio 2021
15,8x
EV / Sales2020
3,81x
EV / Sales2021
3,39x
Capitalization
39 322 M
Chart LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Average target price
266,00 $
Last Close Price
271,04 $
Spread / Highest target
19,2%
Spread / Average Target
-1,86%
Spread / Lowest Target
-18,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.