Lam Research : Summary ToggleLam Research Corporation Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

08/29/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.05 increase in its quarterly dividend from $1.10 to $1.15 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made October 16, 2019 to holders of record on October 1, 2019. Future dividend payments are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

About Lam Research:

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world's leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-F)

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to, our plans to declare dividends, our engineering capabilities, our technology leadership, our commitment to customer success, and our continued ability to accelerate innovation and enhance device performance. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in condition, significance, value and effect, our continued financial health and ability to pay dividends, and other risks detailed in documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. These uncertainties and changes could cause actual results to vary from expectations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this press release.

Company Contacts:
Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
(510) 572 - 1615
Email: investor.relations@lamresearch.com

Source: Lam Research Corporation

Source: Lam Research Corporation

Disclaimer

Lam Research Corporation published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 20:15:01 UTC
