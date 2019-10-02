Lam Research : Summary ToggleLam Research Corporation Announces September 2019 Quarter Financial Conference Call

Log in
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

(LRCX)
Lam Research Corporation Announces September 2019 Quarter Financial Conference Call

10/02/2019 | 04:19pm EDT

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) today announced that the company will host its quarterly financial conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Webcast: To access the webcast, visit the Investors section of Lam's web site at http://www.lamresearch.com and click on the Investors/Investors Overview/Events & Presentations section to view the details.
Replay Information: A webcast replay will be available on the Lam Research website approximately three hours after the conference call concludes.
Contact Information: Lam Research Investor Relations Department. Investor.relations@lamresarch.com, 510-572-1615.

About Lam Research
Lam Research Corp. is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world's leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-F)

Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
(510) 572-1615
Email: investor.relations@lamresearch.com

Source: Lam Research Corporation

Disclaimer

Lam Research Corporation published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 20:18:07 UTC
