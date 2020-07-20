Lam Research : U.S. Commerce official, who left last week, joins Lam Research

July 20 (Reuters) - A Commerce Department official closely
involved in changes to U.S. policy on exports to China that
shook up the semiconductor industry has joined chip equipment
maker Lam Research Corp.
Richard Ashooh, who resigned last week after three years as
Commerce's U.S. assistant secretary for export administration,
started on Monday as Lam's global head of government affairs.
His move highlights the chipmaking industry's increasing
vulnerability to the administration's policies on China and in
particular Huawei Technologies, the world's largest
communications equipment maker.
Ashooh's "track record of solving complex problems and
engaging diverse stakeholders makes him an ideal partner to
advocate on behalf of Lam Research," the company said in a
statement.
In his last official act, Ashooh signed an entity listing
posted on Monday restricting 11 Chinese companies from buying
from U.S. suppliers over China's treatment of its Uighur
population.
Ashooh also was involved with Huawei's addition to the
entity list last year, a move that limited the flagship Chinese
company's U.S. suppliers. More recently, the department also
restricted overseas companies from supplying certain chips to
Huawei if they use U.S. chipmaking equipment.
This spring, the Commerce Department also adopted other
rules that could hurt the semiconductor industry, including
several aimed at keeping semiconductor production equipment and
other technology away from Beijing's military.
In an April filing, in fact, Lam said its international
sales could be materially affected bynew requirements to obtain
license requirements and other regulatory changes.
Ashooh is banned by the government from work on companies he
placed on the entity list, but the restrictions are less
stringent on broader rules instituted during his years in export
control.
Fremont, California-based Lam supplies wafer fabrication
equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. According
to the company, nearly every advanced chip is built today with
Lam technology.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld
Editing by Marguerita Choy)