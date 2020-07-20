Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lam Research Corporation    LRCX

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

(LRCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lam Research : U.S. Commerce official, who left last week, joins Lam Research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 04:37pm EDT

July 20 (Reuters) - A Commerce Department official closely involved in changes to U.S. policy on exports to China that shook up the semiconductor industry has joined chip equipment maker Lam Research Corp.

Richard Ashooh, who resigned last week after three years as Commerce's U.S. assistant secretary for export administration, started on Monday as Lam's global head of government affairs.

His move highlights the chipmaking industry's increasing vulnerability to the administration's policies on China and in particular Huawei Technologies, the world's largest communications equipment maker.

Ashooh's "track record of solving complex problems and engaging diverse stakeholders makes him an ideal partner to advocate on behalf of Lam Research," the company said in a statement.

In his last official act, Ashooh signed an entity listing posted on Monday restricting 11 Chinese companies from buying from U.S. suppliers over China's treatment of its Uighur population.

Ashooh also was involved with Huawei's addition to the entity list last year, a move that limited the flagship Chinese company's U.S. suppliers. More recently, the department also restricted overseas companies from supplying certain chips to Huawei if they use U.S. chipmaking equipment.

This spring, the Commerce Department also adopted other rules that could hurt the semiconductor industry, including several aimed at keeping semiconductor production equipment and other technology away from Beijing's military.

In an April filing, in fact, Lam said its international sales could be materially affected bynew requirements to obtain license requirements and other regulatory changes.

Ashooh is banned by the government from work on companies he placed on the entity list, but the restrictions are less stringent on broader rules instituted during his years in export control.

Fremont, California-based Lam supplies wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. According to the company, nearly every advanced chip is built today with Lam technology. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld Editing by Marguerita Choy)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
04:37pLAM RESEARCH : U.S. Commerce official, who left last week, joins Lam Research
RE
07/08Lam Research Corporation Announces June 2020 Quarter Financial Conference Cal..
GL
07/06LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION : Report
CO
06/30LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION : SEC Filing 8K
CO
06/30LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION : Report
CO
06/19LAM RESEARCH CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
06/19LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION : SEC Filing 8K
CO
06/16LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/05LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION : Report
CO
05/29LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION : Report
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 937 M - -
Net income 2020 2 136 M - -
Net cash 2020 630 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
Yield 2020 1,34%
Capitalization 50 265 M 50 265 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lam Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 327,80 $
Last Close Price 346,27 $
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy M. Archer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Chairman
Kevin Jennings Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Douglas R. Bettinger CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Richard A. Gottscho Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION18.42%50 265
ASML HOLDING N.V.26.32%159 274
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED21.71%41 303
QORVO, INC.-1.94%13 042
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-15.14%10 020
ENTEGRIS, INC.17.55%7 926
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group