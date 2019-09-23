Lam Soon Hong Kong : Supplemental Announcement - Continuing Connected Transactions - Distribution Agreement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LAM SOON (HONG KONG) LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 411)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company") dated 29 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the continuing connected transactions under the distribution agreement entered into by LS SynaLife with MHNZ in relation to the distribution of the Products by LS SynaLife (the "Distribution Agreement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company would like to provide further information in relation to the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the Distribution Agreement.

Pursuant to the Distribution Agreement, LS SynaLife agrees to distribute the Products derived from New Zealand Manuka honey produced by MHNZ, including but not limited to, Manuka honey, royal jelly, propolis and oral products. MHNZ is the brand owner of "Manuka Health" branded products in the market and pursuant to the

Distribution Agreement, LS SynaLife is purchasing the Products directly from the brand owner. MHNZ pioneered methylglyoxal ("MGO") testing as a precise and reliable method of rating Manuka honey and its Manuka honey is tested to ensure it is genuine premium New Zealand Manuka honey and the MGO grade is clearly identified. MHNZ's testing also set a new standard by identifying and certifying the level of the propolis compounds that are bioactives in its BIO New Zealand propolis. Pursuant to the Distribution Agreement, the purchase prices of the Products are based on the standard wholesale price list of MHNZ. The payment term is 60 days from the date of shipment. The terms under the Distribution Agreement were determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties based on the standard wholesale prices and payment terms offered by MHNZ to other distributors of similar channels in the PRC.

Due to the uniqueness of the "Manuka Health" branded Products, direct comparisons with the market prices of other honey products would not be meaningful. LS SynaLife has internally compared the purchase prices and the terms offered by MHNZ to other third party distributors and confirmed to the best of their knowledge that the purchase prices of the Products and other terms under the Distribution Agreement are no less favorable to LS SynaLife than those terms offered by MHNZ to other independent third party distributors of similar distribution channels and are comparable to the prevailing commercial terms of distribution of the LSHK Group with other independent trade partners. Thus, the Directors (including the independent non-executive directors) are of the view that the terms of the Distribution Agreement (including, among others, the

