News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Lamar Advertising Company Announces Cash Dividend on Common Stock

08/22/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR), a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.91 per share payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record of Lamar’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock on September 14, 2018. Subject to the approval of its board of directors, Lamar expects aggregate quarterly distributions to stockholders in 2018 will total $3.65 per common share, including the dividend payable on September 28, 2018 and the aggregate of $1.82 of dividends previously paid on March 29, 2018 and June 29, 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning Lamar Advertising Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, future operating results and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated 2018 distributions. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

About Lamar Advertising Company
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out of home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 2,900 displays. Please feel free to explore our website www.lamar.com or contact us at hello@lamar.com for additional information.

Company Contact:                  Buster Kantrow
                                                Director of Investor Relations
                                                (225) 926-1000
                                                bkantrow@lamar.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
