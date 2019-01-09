Log in
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO
Lamar Advertising : to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 Operating Results

01/09/2019 | 10:44am EST
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Wednesday, January 9, 2019 - Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: 'LAMR') will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 earnings report before the market opens Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Lamar will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company's results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar's conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-334-323-0520 or 1-334-323-9871
Passcode: Lamar

Replay: 1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode: 47595293

Available through Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time

Live Webcast:www.lamar.com

Webcast Replay:www.lamar.com

Available through Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time

Company Contact:

Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com

Lamar Advertising Company published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 15:43:06 UTC
