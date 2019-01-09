Lamar Advertising : to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 Operating Results

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Wednesday, January 9, 2019 - Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: 'LAMR') will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 earnings report before the market opens Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Lamar will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company's results and answer questions relating to company operations.
Instructions for dialing into Lamar's conference call are provided below:
All Callers: 1-334-323-0520 or 1-334-323-9871
Passcode: Lamar
Replay: 1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode: 47595293
Available through Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
Live Webcast:www.lamar.com
Webcast Replay:www.lamar.com
Available through Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
Company Contact:
Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com
