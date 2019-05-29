Lamar Advertising : to appear at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Communications Conference

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Communications Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 8:50 a.m. (ET).
The question-and-answer session will be carried live via audio webcast at the Company's website, www.lamar.com, and will be archived for 30 days.
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,200 displays.
