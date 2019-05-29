Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lamar Advertising Co    LAMR

LAMAR ADVERTISING CO

(LAMR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lamar Advertising : to appear at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Communications Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 08:09pm EDT
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Communications Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 8:50 a.m. (ET).

The question-and-answer session will be carried live via audio webcast at the Company's website, www.lamar.com, and will be archived for 30 days.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,200 displays.

Press Contact:

Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
Lamar Advertising Company
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com

Disclaimer

Lamar Advertising Company published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 00:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAMAR ADVERTISING CO
08:09pLAMAR ADVERTISING : to appear at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Communications Co..
PU
03:50pLAMAR ADVERTISING : to Appear at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Communications Co..
AQ
05/28LAMAR ADVERTISING TO APPEAR AT NAREI : 2019 Investor Conference
GL
05/22LAMAR ADVERTISING : Allocating Digital Space Across the Country to Help Find Mis..
PU
05/20LAMAR ADVERTISING : Kristy Day joins Talon US as Director, Client Management
AQ
05/07LAMAR ADVERTISING : to appear at the J.P. Morgan 47th Annual Global Technology, ..
PU
05/02LAMAR ADVERTISING C : NEW MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
05/02LAMAR ADVERTISING CO/NEW : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
05/02LAMAR ADVERTISING : Announces First Quarter 2019 Operating Results
PU
05/02LAMAR : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 745 M
EBIT 2019 538 M
Net income 2019 381 M
Debt 2019 3 711 M
Yield 2019 4,80%
P/E ratio 2019 21,50
P/E ratio 2020 20,14
EV / Sales 2019 6,72x
EV / Sales 2020 6,48x
Capitalization 8 024 M
Chart LAMAR ADVERTISING CO
Duration : Period :
Lamar Advertising Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMAR ADVERTISING CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 82,2 $
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean Eugene Reilly Chief Executive Officer
Kevin P. Reilly Chairman & President
Robert B. Switzer Vice President-Operations
Keith A. Istre Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John E. Koerner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO17.53%8 024
AMERICAN TOWER CORP28.04%89 532
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP17.67%52 433
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION28.94%23 084
CYRUSONE INC15.85%6 933
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC37.69%3 534
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About