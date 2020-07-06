Lamar Advertising REIT : Company to Release Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Operating Results

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Monday, July 6, 2020 - Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: 'LAMR') will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 earnings report before the market opens Thursday, August 6, 2020. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company's results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar's conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-334-777-6991

Passcode: 65248056

Replay: 1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059

Passcode: 71379105

Available through Wednesday, August 9, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time

Live Webcast:www.lamar.com

Webcast Replay:www.lamar.com

Available through Wednesday, August 9, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time

Company Contact:

Buster Kantrow

Director of Investor Relations

(225) 926-1000

bkantrow@lamar.com

