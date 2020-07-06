Lamar Advertising REIT : Company to Release Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Operating Results

Log in
07/06/2020 | 12:59pm EDT
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Monday, July 6, 2020 - Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: 'LAMR') will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 earnings report before the market opens Thursday, August 6, 2020. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company's results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar's conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-334-777-6991
Passcode: 65248056

Replay: 1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode: 71379105
Available through Wednesday, August 9, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time

Live Webcast:www.lamar.com

Webcast Replay:www.lamar.com
Available through Wednesday, August 9, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time

Company Contact:

Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com

Disclaimer

Lamar Advertising Company published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 16:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
