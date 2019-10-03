Lamar Advertising REIT : Company to Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 Operating Results

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Thursday, October 3, 2019 - Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: 'LAMR') will release its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 earnings report before the market opens Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Lamar will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company's results and answer questions relating to company operations.
Instructions for dialing into Lamar's conference call are provided below:
All Callers: 1-334-323-0520 or 1-334-323-9871
Passcode: Lamar
Replay: 1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode: 22861794
Available through Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
Live Webcast:www.lamar.com
Webcast Replay:www.lamar.com
Available through Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
Company Contact:
Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com
Disclaimer
Lamar Advertising Company published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 20:26:01 UTC