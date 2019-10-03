Lamar Advertising REIT : Company to Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 Operating Results

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Thursday, October 3, 2019 - Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: 'LAMR') will release its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 earnings report before the market opens Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Lamar will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company's results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar's conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-334-323-0520 or 1-334-323-9871

Passcode: Lamar

Replay: 1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059

Passcode: 22861794

Available through Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time

Live Webcast:www.lamar.com

Webcast Replay:www.lamar.com

Available through Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time

Buster Kantrow

Director of Investor Relations

(225) 926-1000

bkantrow@lamar.com