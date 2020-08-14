Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)    LAMR

LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)

(LAMR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/14 12:30:41 pm
68.25 USD   +0.57%
12:08pLAMAR ADVERTISING REIT : Statement Regarding Boise Billboard
PU
08/08HBO Max Executives Ousted in Shake-Up -- WSJ
DJ
08/07AT&T's WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Ousts HBO Max's Top Leadership--Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lamar Advertising REIT : Statement Regarding Boise Billboard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 12:08pm EDT
Yesterday, we mistakenly displayed an advertisement on one of our Boise area billboards. Had we properly vetted the copy through our sensitive copy approval process, we would have rejected it.

Unfortunately, due to employee oversight, the proper procedures were not followed in this case. Once management was made aware of the situation, we immediately removed the ad. Lamar does not endorse the content of the ad, and we apologize for our error in displaying it.

We are currently reminding our managers across the country about our copy acceptance procedures to ensure that any and all sensitive copy is reviewed and vetted properly in accordance with Lamar's policy.

Disclaimer

Lamar Advertising Company published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 16:07:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY
12:08pLAMAR ADVERTISING REIT : Statement Regarding Boise Billboard
PU
08/08HBO Max Executives Ousted in Shake-Up -- WSJ
DJ
08/07AT&T's WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Ousts HBO Max's Top Leadership--Update
DJ
08/07AT&T : WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Ousts HBO Max's Top Leadership
DJ
08/06LAMAR ADVERTISING REIT : Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results
PU
08/06LAMAR ADVERTISING REIT : CO/NEW MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIA..
AQ
08/06LAMAR ADVERTISING CO/NEW : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
08/06LAMAR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06Lamar Advertising Company Announces Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Operat..
GL
07/31LAMAR ADVERTISING CO/NEW : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 524 M - -
Net income 2020 189 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 863 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,6x
Yield 2020 3,68%
Capitalization 6 841 M 6 841 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,37x
EV / Sales 2021 5,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 72,00 $
Last Close Price 67,86 $
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean Eugene Reilly President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin P. Reilly Executive Chairman
Robert B. Switzer Vice President-Operations
Jay L. Johnson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John E. Koerner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-23.97%6 855
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)9.10%111 216
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)15.62%68 977
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION (REIT)26.41%34 073
CYRUSONE INC.25.22%9 568
QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.24.89%4 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group