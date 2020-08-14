Lamar Advertising REIT : Statement Regarding Boise Billboard

Yesterday, we mistakenly displayed an advertisement on one of our Boise area billboards. Had we properly vetted the copy through our sensitive copy approval process, we would have rejected it.

Unfortunately, due to employee oversight, the proper procedures were not followed in this case. Once management was made aware of the situation, we immediately removed the ad. Lamar does not endorse the content of the ad, and we apologize for our error in displaying it.

We are currently reminding our managers across the country about our copy acceptance procedures to ensure that any and all sensitive copy is reviewed and vetted properly in accordance with Lamar's policy.