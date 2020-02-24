Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)    LAMR

LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)

(LAMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lamar Advertising REIT : to appear at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 12:43pm EST
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Monday, February 24, 2020 - Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at the Citi Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, FL on Monday, March 02, 2020 at 1:40 p.m. (ET).

The question-and-answer session will be carried live via audio webcast at the Company's website, www.lamar.com, and will be archived for 30 days.

General Information
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 390,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,500 displays.

Company Contact:

Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com

Disclaimer

Lamar Advertising Company published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 17:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY
12:43pLAMAR ADVERTISING REIT : to appear at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conferen..
PU
11:57aLAMAR ADVERTISING REIT : to appear at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conferen..
AQ
02/20LAMAR ADVERTISING REIT : Fourth Quarter 2019 Operating Results
PU
02/20LAMAR ADVERTISING REIT : CO/NEW MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIA..
AQ
02/20LAMAR ADVERTISING REIT : Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Oper..
PU
02/20LAMAR ADVERTISING CO/NEW : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
02/20LAMAR : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/20Lamar Advertising Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Operatin..
GL
02/17LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT) : annual earnings release
02/12LAMAR ADVERTISING CO/NEW : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 834 M
EBIT 2020 546 M
Net income 2020 388 M
Debt 2020 2 917 M
Yield 2020 4,18%
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
EV / Sales2020 6,75x
EV / Sales2021 6,48x
Capitalization 9 457 M
Chart LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 92,00  $
Last Close Price 94,09  $
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target -2,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean Eugene Reilly Chief Executive Officer
Kevin P. Reilly Chairman & President
Robert B. Switzer Vice President-Operations
Jay L. Johnson Chief Financial Officer
John E. Koerner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)5.41%9 457
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)7.48%109 411
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)18.23%69 874
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION22.68%33 046
CYRUSONE INC.6.37%7 992
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.13.35%4 363
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group