Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)

LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)

(LAMR)
Lamar Advertising to appear at the 48th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/05/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

BATON ROUGE, La., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq:  LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, is scheduled to speak at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at approximately 2:50 p.m. (ET).

The session will be carried live via audio webcast at the Company’s website, www.lamar.com, and will be archived for 30 days. 

About Lamar Advertising Company
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world, with more than 390,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out of home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays. Please feel free to explore our website www.lamar.com or contact us at hello@lamar.com for additional information.

Press Contact:

Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
Lamar Advertising Company
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
