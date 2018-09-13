Log in
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC (LW)
Lamb Weston : Announces Details of Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

09/13/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) will report its fiscal 2019 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The news release will be issued at approximately 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Lamb Weston will host a conference call Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. Participants in the U.S. and Canada may access the conference call toll-free by dialing 800-289-0438 and participants outside the U.S. and Canada should dial +1 323-794-2423. The event passcode is 2196129. The conference call also may be accessed live on the internet. Participants can register for the event here https://pgi.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1211092&tp_key=b3d2330898.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available on Tuesday, Oct. 2, after 2 p.m. EDT at https://investors.lambweston.com/events-and-presentations.

About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 60 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.


© Business Wire 2018
