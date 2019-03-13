Lamb Weston : Announces Details of Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) will report its fiscal 2019 third
quarter financial results on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. The news release
will be issued at approximately 8:30 a.m. EDT.
Lamb Weston will host a conference call Tuesday, April 2, at 10 a.m. EDT
to discuss the results. Participants in the U.S. and Canada may access
the conference call toll-free by dialing 888-394-8218 and participants
outside the U.S. and Canada should dial 1-800-062-2962. The event
passcode is 6061757. The conference call also may be accessed live on
the internet.
Participants can register for the event here: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1235897&tp_key=e25f7feaad
A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available on Tuesday, April
9, after 2 p.m. EDT at https://investors.lambweston.com/events-and-presentations.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of
frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to
restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 60 years, Lamb
Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive
products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and
make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where
Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb
Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look
at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.
