Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lamb Weston Holdings Inc    LW

LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC

(LW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/13 02:18:28 pm
69.685 USD   -0.02%
01/04LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
01/04GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
01/04LAMB WESTON : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lamb Weston : Announces Details of Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) will report its fiscal 2019 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. The news release will be issued at approximately 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Lamb Weston will host a conference call Tuesday, April 2, at 10 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. Participants in the U.S. and Canada may access the conference call toll-free by dialing 888-394-8218 and participants outside the U.S. and Canada should dial 1-800-062-2962. The event passcode is 6061757. The conference call also may be accessed live on the internet.

Participants can register for the event here: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1235897&tp_key=e25f7feaad

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available on Tuesday, April 9, after 2 p.m. EDT at https://investors.lambweston.com/events-and-presentations.

About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 60 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC
01/04LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
01/04GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
01/04LAMB WESTON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
01/04LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
01/04LAMB WESTON : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/04LAMB WESTON : Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Results and Updates Full Year O..
BU
01/04LAMB WESTON : acquires Australian potato processor
AQ
01/01LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC : half-yearly earnings release
2018Preview -- Barron's
DJ
2018LAMB WESTON : Acquires Australian Frozen Potato Processor
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 684 M
EBIT 2019 640 M
Net income 2019 438 M
Debt 2019 2 312 M
Yield 2019 1,12%
P/E ratio 2019 23,47
P/E ratio 2020 21,01
EV / Sales 2019 3,40x
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
Capitalization 10 210 M
Chart LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 81,2 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas P. Werner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William G. Jurgensen Non-Executive Chairman
Robert M. McNutt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles A. Blixt Independent Director
Maria Renna Sharpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-5.25%10 210
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC-2.73%2 202
KWS SAAT SE11.15%2 152
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.12.66%1 447
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS18.99%1 074
BAYWA AG19.17%1 016
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.