Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.    LW

LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.

(LW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lamb Weston : Announces Details of Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 08:02am EDT

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) will report its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, July 28. The news release will be issued at approximately 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Lamb Weston will host a conference call Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. Participants in the U.S. and Canada may access the conference call by dialing 800-437-2398 and participants outside the U.S. and Canada should dial +1-323-289-6576. The confirmation code is 9607699. The conference call also may be accessed live on the internet. Participants can register for the event here: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1340585&tp_key=052fc53eda.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 after 2 p.m. EDT at https://investors.lambweston.com/events-and-presentations.

About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.
08:02aLAMB WESTON : Announces Details of Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earn..
BU
06/02LAMB WESTON : Issues Inaugural Environment, Social, and Governance Report
BU
05/25LAMB WESTON : Corporate Governance Principles
PU
05/12LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
05/08LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
05/07LAMB WESTON : Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $500.0 Million of Senior ..
BU
05/07LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial S..
AQ
05/07LAMB WESTON : Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400,000,000 Senior Notes d..
BU
04/20LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financi..
AQ
04/01LAMB WESTON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 740 M - -
Net income 2020 418 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 353 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
Yield 2020 1,35%
Capitalization 9 268 M 9 268 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 7 600
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 60,78 $
Last Close Price 63,46 $
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target -4,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas P. Werner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William G. Jurgensen Non-Executive Chairman
Robert M. McNutt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles A. Blixt Independent Director
Maria Renna Sharpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.-26.24%9 268
NESTLÉ S.A.0.32%309 794
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-6.52%73 500
DANONE-16.35%45 096
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-1.00%38 867
GENERAL MILLS, INC.14.79%37 495
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group