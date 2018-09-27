Lamb Weston : Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) today
declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19125 per share of Lamb Weston
common stock. The dividend is payable on Nov. 30, 2018, to stockholders
of record at the close of business on Nov. 2, 2018.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of
frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to
restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 60 years, Lamb
Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive
products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and
make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where
Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb
Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look
at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.
