MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.    LW

LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.

(LW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lamb Weston : Declares Quarterly Dividend

03/19/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share of Lamb Weston common stock. The dividend is payable on June 5, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 8, 2020.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 60 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 042 M
EBIT 2020 706 M
Net income 2020 521 M
Debt 2020 2 161 M
Yield 2020 1,91%
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,16x
EV / Sales2021 2,05x
Capitalization 6 576 M
Chart LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 80,11  $
Last Close Price 45,01  $
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 78,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas P. Werner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William G. Jurgensen Non-Executive Chairman
Robert M. McNutt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles A. Blixt Independent Director
Maria Renna Sharpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.-47.68%6 576
NESTLÉ S.A.-10.07%279 234
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-15.49%66 703
DANONE-19.08%42 010
GENERAL MILLS, INC.7.82%34 928
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-26.27%28 935
