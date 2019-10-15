Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.    LW

LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.

(LW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lamb Weston : Forms New Joint Venture in Argentina to Serve South American Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) announced today that it has formed a joint venture with Sociedad Comercial del Plata in Argentina to serve the nearly 2-billion-pound South American market. Each partner will own 50% of the new joint venture, Lamb Weston Alimentos Modernos S.A. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Lamb Weston Alimentos Modernos S.A. will sell frozen potato products under the Rapipap and Morixe brands and will operate a manufacturing facility in Munro, Buenos Aires, Argentina, with annual capacity of approximately 130 million pounds of finished goods.

“Our joint venture partner has more than 30 years of experience in the South American market, and we’re confident their depth of knowledge of the region combined with our operational expertise will allow us to expand and better serve our customers,” said Tom Werner, CEO, Lamb Weston. “South America is a strategic and growing market, and this joint venture will allow us to produce quality fries in Argentina and serve the broader South American region with an established partner.”

“We are honored to partner with Lamb Weston. We share the same values and business principles, as well as our passion for product quality and first class service to our customers,” said Ignacio Noel, President, Sociedad Comercial del Plata. “Lamb Weston is one of the world’s leading suppliers of frozen potato products, bringing to the joint venture operational excellence and best practices.”

With this announcement, Lamb Weston independently and through joint ventures operates 27 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, along with its joint venture partners, is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 65 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.

About Sociedad Comercial del Plata

Sociedad Comercial del Plata (SCP) is a holding company with more than 9,800 shareholders and industrial activities in energy, materials of construction, agribusiness, rail transport, entertainment and real estate. SCP controlled companies have more than 1,400 employees in Argentina. Founded in 1927, SCP shares are listed in the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange – ticker symbol COME – and in the Six Swiss Exchange (Zurich). Learn more about SCP at www.scp.com.ar.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “will,” “expand,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s anticipated benefits of the acquisition and the Company’s business outlook and prospects. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Readers of this press release should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Many factors could affect the Company’s actual financial results and cause them to vary materially from the expectations contained in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the Company’s ability to successfully execute its long-term value creation strategies; risks associated with acquisitions, including the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions or integrate acquired businesses; its ability to execute on large capital projects, including construction of new production lines; the competitive environment and related conditions in the markets in which it and its joint ventures operate; political and economic conditions of the countries in which it and its joint ventures conduct business and other factors related to its international operations; disruption of its access to export mechanisms; its debt levels; the availability and prices of raw materials; changes in its relationships with its growers or significant customers; the success of its joint ventures; actions of governments and regulatory factors affecting its businesses or joint ventures; the ultimate outcome of litigation or any product recalls; levels of pension, labor and people-related expenses; its ability to pay regular quarterly cash dividends and the amounts and timing of any future dividends; and other risks described in the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no responsibility for updating these statements, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.
04:16pLAMB WESTON : Forms New Joint Venture in Argentina to Serve South American Marke..
BU
10/08LAMB WESTON : Products Earn Master Chefs' Institute Seal of Excellence
PU
10/02LAMB WESTON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
10/02LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
10/02LAMB WESTON : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/02LAMB WESTON : Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Results; Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2..
BU
09/27LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
09/26LAMB WESTON : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
09/16LAMB WESTON : Announces Details of Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Release an..
BU
08/27Can power napping solve electric car charging challenge?
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 036 M
EBIT 2020 707 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 2 219 M
Yield 2020 1,10%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 3,29x
EV / Sales2021 3,16x
Capitalization 11 077 M
Chart LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 78,75  $
Last Close Price 75,84  $
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas P. Werner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William G. Jurgensen Non-Executive Chairman
Robert M. McNutt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles A. Blixt Independent Director
Maria Renna Sharpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.3.10%11 077
NESTLÉ S.A.33.81%307 198
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL35.45%78 193
DANONE29.28%56 771
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-36.52%33 330
GENERAL MILLS38.70%32 643
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group