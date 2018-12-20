Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lamb Weston Holdings Inc    LW

LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC (LW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lamb Weston : Raises Quarterly Dividend and Announces Share Repurchase Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 10:16pm CET

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the quarterly dividend and a share repurchase program.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share of Lamb Weston common stock, an approximately 5 percent increase from $0.19125 per share in the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2019.

In addition, the Company stated that it will continue to target an annual dividend payout ratio of 25 percent to 35 percent of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share.

Share Repurchase

The Board of Directors also authorized the Company to repurchase up to $250 million of its common stock. The program has no expiration date.

Under the share repurchase program, the Company is authorized to repurchase shares of common stock in the open market, privately negotiated transactions or a combination of the foregoing. The timing and amount of stock repurchases will be subject to the Company’s evaluation of market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors.

About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 60 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “target,” “will,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s dividends and share repurchase program. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Readers of this press release should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Many factors could affect the Company’s actual financial results and cause them to vary materially from the expectations contained in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the Company’s ability to successfully execute its long-term value creation strategies; its ability to execute on large capital projects, including construction of new production lines; the competitive environment and related conditions in the markets in which it and its joint ventures operate; political and economic conditions of the countries in which it and its joint ventures conduct business and other factors related to its international operations; disruption of its access to export mechanisms; risks associated with possible acquisitions, including its ability to complete acquisitions or integrate acquired businesses; its debt levels; the availability and prices of raw materials; changes in its relationships with its growers or significant customers; the success of its joint ventures; actions of governments and regulatory factors affecting its businesses or joint ventures; the ultimate outcome of litigation or any product recalls; levels of pension, labor and people-related expenses; its ability to pay regular quarterly cash dividends and the amounts and timing of any future dividends; and other risks described in the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no responsibility for updating these statements, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC
10:16pLAMB WESTON : Raises Quarterly Dividend and Announces Share Repurchase Program
BU
12/18LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12/12LAMB WESTON : Announces Details of Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release a..
BU
11/27PATRICK THOMAS : Three Companies Added to S&P 500
DJ
11/05LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/02LAMB WESTON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
10/02LAMB WESTON : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/02LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
10/01LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
09/27LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 646 M
EBIT 2019 625 M
Net income 2019 438 M
Debt 2019 2 407 M
Yield 2019 1,34%
P/E ratio 2019 25,25
P/E ratio 2020 23,00
EV / Sales 2019 3,67x
EV / Sales 2020 3,47x
Capitalization 10 983 M
Chart LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 78,4 $
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas P. Werner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William G. Jurgensen Non-Executive Chairman
Robert M. McNutt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles A. Blixt Independent Director
Maria Renna Sharpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC32.84%10 983
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC-28.14%2 251
KWS SAAT SE-21.86%1 963
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-3.45%1 432
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS47.50%985
BAYWA AG-37.32%845
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.