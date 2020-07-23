Lamda Development : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

Log in
07/23/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

LAMDA Development S.A., (the 'Company') in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and the article 19 of the Regulation 596/2014/EU and after relevant notifications, announces that the following persons due to their participation to the public offer of the Company's bonds, on July 22, 2020 (Date of commencement of the bonds trading) acquired common, bearer bonds, as follows:

  • Mr. Anastasios Giannitsis, Chairman of the Company, non executive member, acquired 96 common, bearer bonds, with total amount of 96,000.00 euros.
  • Mr. Evangelos Chronis, Vice Chairman of the Company, non executive member, acquired 73 common, bearer bonds, with total amount of 73,000.00 euros.
  • Mr. Odisseas Athanasiou, CEO of the Company, acquired 225 common bearer bonds, with total amount of 225,000.00 euros.
  • HOUSEMARKET S.A. acquired 3,658 common, bearer bonds, with total amount of 3,658,000.00 euros. HOUSEMARKET S.A. is pursuant to the provisions of article 3, par.1 (26) of the Regulation 596/2014/EU, a legal person closely associated with Mr. Eftichios Vassilakis, non executive member of the Company's Board of Directors
  • VNK FUND LTD acquired 1,402 common, bearer bonds, with total amount of 1,402,000.00 euros. VNK FUND LTD is pursuant to the provisions of article 3, par.1 (26) of the Regulation 596/2014/EU, a legal person closely associated with Mr. Vassilios Katsos, non executive member of the Company's Board of Directors.
  • John S. Latsis Public Benefit Foundation acquired 915 common, bearer bonds, with total amount of 915,000.00 euros. John S. Latsis Public Benefit Foundation is pursuant to the provisions of article 3, par.1 (26) of the Regulation 596/2014/EU, a legal person closely associated with Mr. Evangelos Chronis, Vice Chairman, non executive member as well as with Mr. Fotios Antonatos and Mr. Dimitrios Afendoulis, non executive members of the Company's Board of Directors.
  • Mrs. Melina Sotiria Paizi, Chief New Malls & Ventures Officer of the Company, acquired 68 common, bearer bonds, with total amount of 68,000.00 euros.
  • FASMA ENERGY LTD acquired 169 common, bearer bonds, with total amount of 169,000.00 euros. FASMA ENERGY LTD is pursuant to the provisions of article 3, par.1 (26) of the Regulation 596/2014/EU, a legal person closely associated with Mrs. Melina Sotiria Paizi, Chief New Malls & Ventures Officer of the Company.
  • Mrs. Christina Mitsouli, acquired 28 common, bearer bonds, with total amount of 28,000.00 euros. Mrs Christina Mitsouli is pursuant to the provisions of article 3, par.1 (26) of the Regulation 596/2014/EU, a is pursuant to the provisions of article 3, par.1 (26) of the Regulation 596/2014/EU, a person closely associated with Mr. Alexandros Kokkidis, Treasury and IR Director of the Company

Disclaimer

Lamda Development SA published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 18:05:18 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 66,9 M 77,7 M 77,7 M
Net income 2020 -5,65 M -6,56 M -6,56 M
Net cash 2020 180 M 209 M 209 M
P/E ratio 2020 -87,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 087 M 1 259 M 1 262 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Duration : Period :
Lamda Development SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,50 €
Last Close Price 6,15 €
Spread / Highest target 78,9%
Spread / Average Target 70,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Odysseas E. Athanasiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anastasios K. Giannitsis Chairman
Konstantina Karatopouzi Director-Finance & Administration
Vasilios A. Baloumis Finance Director
Dimitrios Kollias Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA-25.27%1 260
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-22.30%35 081
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-20.59%34 130
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-12.50%30 770
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.93%29 475
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.43%28 198
