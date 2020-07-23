Lamda Development : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

LAMDA Development S.A., (the 'Company') in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and the article 19 of the Regulation 596/2014/EU and after relevant notifications, announces that the following persons due to their participation to the public offer of the Company's bonds, on July 22, 2020 (Date of commencement of the bonds trading) acquired common, bearer bonds, as follows:

Mr. Anastasios Giannitsis, Chairman of the Company, non executive member, acquired 96 common, bearer bonds, with total amount of 96,000.00 euros.

Mr. Evangelos Chronis, Vice Chairman of the Company, non executive member, acquired 73 common, bearer bonds, with total amount of 73,000.00 euros.

Mr. Odisseas Athanasiou, CEO of the Company, acquired 225 common bearer bonds, with total amount of 225,000.00 euros.

HOUSEMARKET S.A. acquired 3,658 common, bearer bonds, with total amount of 3,658,000.00 euros. HOUSEMARKET S.A. is pursuant to the provisions of article 3, par.1 (26) of the Regulation 596/2014/EU, a legal person closely associated with Mr. Eftichios Vassilakis, non executive member of the Company's Board of Directors

VNK FUND LTD acquired 1,402 common, bearer bonds, with total amount of 1,402,000.00 euros. VNK FUND LTD is pursuant to the provisions of article 3, par.1 (26) of the Regulation 596/2014/EU, a legal person closely associated with Mr. Vassilios Katsos, non executive member of the Company's Board of Directors.

John S. Latsis Public Benefit Foundation acquired 915 common, bearer bonds, with total amount of 915,000.00 euros. John S. Latsis Public Benefit Foundation is pursuant to the provisions of article 3, par.1 (26) of the Regulation 596/2014/EU, a legal person closely associated with Mr. Evangelos Chronis, Vice Chairman, non executive member as well as with Mr. Fotios Antonatos and Mr. Dimitrios Afendoulis, non executive members of the Company's Board of Directors.

Mrs. Melina Sotiria Paizi, Chief New Malls & Ventures Officer of the Company, acquired 68 common, bearer bonds, with total amount of 68,000.00 euros.

FASMA ENERGY LTD acquired 169 common, bearer bonds, with total amount of 169,000.00 euros. FASMA ENERGY LTD is pursuant to the provisions of article 3, par.1 (26) of the Regulation 596/2014/EU, a legal person closely associated with Mrs. Melina Sotiria Paizi, Chief New Malls & Ventures Officer of the Company.

Mrs. Christina Mitsouli, acquired 28 common, bearer bonds, with total amount of 28,000.00 euros. Mrs Christina Mitsouli is pursuant to the provisions of article 3, par.1 (26) of the Regulation 596/2014/EU, a is pursuant to the provisions of article 3, par.1 (26) of the Regulation 596/2014/EU, a person closely associated with Mr. Alexandros Kokkidis, Treasury and IR Director of the Company