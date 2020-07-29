Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Lamda Development SA    LAMDA   GRS245213004

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA

(LAMDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lamda Development : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

07/29/2020 | 03:56am EDT

The company under the name 'LAMDA Development S.A.', (the Company) in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and the article 19 of the Regulation 596/2014/EU and after relevant notifications, announces that the company under the name 'Consolidated Lamda Holdings S.A.' (CLH):

- on the 24th July, 2020 sold 8,900,000 Company's registered common shares, at an average price of 5.68764 euro and with total amount of 50,620,000.00 euro and

- on the 27th July, 2020 sold 5,992,759 Company's registered common shares, at an average price of 5.60 euro and with total amount of 33,559,450.40 euro.

CLH is pursuant to the provisions of article 3, par.1 (26) of the Regulation 596/2014/EU, a legal person closely associated with Mr. Fotios Antonatos, Non Executive Member of the Company's Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

Lamda Development SA published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 07:55:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 66,9 M 78,5 M 78,5 M
Net income 2020 -5,65 M -6,63 M -6,63 M
Net cash 2020 180 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2020 -83,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 034 M 1 212 M 1 212 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 329
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Duration : Period :
Lamda Development SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,50 €
Last Close Price 5,85 €
Spread / Highest target 88,0%
Spread / Average Target 79,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 70,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Odysseas E. Athanasiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anastasios K. Giannitsis Chairman
Konstantina Karatopouzi Director-Finance & Administration
Vasilios A. Baloumis Finance Director
Dimitrios Kollias Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA-28.92%1 212
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-22.25%34 263
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-23.23%33 074
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.72%30 313
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.88%29 169
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.83%27 451
