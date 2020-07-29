Lamda Development : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

The company under the name 'LAMDA Development S.A.', (the Company) in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and the article 19 of the Regulation 596/2014/EU and after relevant notifications, announces that the company under the name 'Consolidated Lamda Holdings S.A.' (CLH):

- on the 24th July, 2020 sold 8,900,000 Company's registered common shares, at an average price of 5.68764 euro and with total amount of 50,620,000.00 euro and

- on the 27th July, 2020 sold 5,992,759 Company's registered common shares, at an average price of 5.60 euro and with total amount of 33,559,450.40 euro.

CLH is pursuant to the provisions of article 3, par.1 (26) of the Regulation 596/2014/EU, a legal person closely associated with Mr. Fotios Antonatos, Non Executive Member of the Company's Board of Directors.