LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA

(LAMDA)
Lamda Development : Other announcements

11/25/2019 | 02:58am EST

Lamda Development S.A. (the Company), as part of its preparation for the launch of the Hellinikon project, announces that it has reached an agreement on key financing terms for an amount of up to € 880 million (plus financing for the Value Added Tax) with the banks Eurobank Ergasias S.A. and Piraeus S.A..

The Company will inform the investors about the signing on the key financing terms.

Disclaimer

Lamda Development SA published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 07:57:00 UTC
