Lamda Development : Transactions Notification Table - 21/11/2019

Value the transaction B KARAGIANNIS KARAGIANNIS Non Executive Associated Nov 18, SECURITIES 2,200,000 16,500,000.00 S - Stock IOANNIS DIMITRIOS Member Company 2019 MARKET (Common) B ANTONATOS ANTONATOS Non Executive Associated Oct 23, SECURITIES 2,551,097 17,857,679.00 S - Stock PHOTIOS SPYRIDON Member Company 2019 MARKET (Common) B VASSILAKIS VASILAKIS Non Executive Associated Oct 22, SECURITIES 1,319,840 9,238,880.00 B - Stock EFTICHIOS GERASIMOS Member Company 2019 MARKET (Common) A DANILATOS DANILATOS Other Manager The Same June 11, SECURITIES 4,000 32,320.00 S - Stock ZISIMOS GERASIMOS 2019 MARKET (Common) A DANILATOS DANILATOS Other Manager The Same April 4, SECURITIES 1,000 6,700.00 S - Stock ZISIMOS GERASIMOS 2019 MARKET (Common) A ATHANASIOU ATHANASIOU CEO The Same Dec 27, SECURITIES 25,000 141,370.86 S - Stock ODYSSEAS ELEFTHERIOS 2018 MARKET (Common) A ZONTANOS ZONTANOS Other Manager The Same June 19, SECURITIES 2,500 15,248.73 S - Stock DIMITRIS PANAGIOTIS 2018 MARKET (Common) B ANTONATOS ANTONATOS Non Executive Associated Jan 26, SECURITIES 2,351,792 15,639,416.80 B - Stock PHOTIOS SPYRIDON Member Company 2018 MARKET (Common) A ATHANASIOU ATHANASIOU CEO The Same Dec 27, SECURITIES 7,000 45,730.57 S - Stock ODYSSEAS ELEFTHERIOS 2017 MARKET (Common) B KYRIACOPOULOS KYRIACOPOULOS Non Executive Associated Nov 30, SECURITIES 9,000 52,342.09 S - Stock ULYSSES PARASKEVAS Member Company 2017 MARKET (Common) A ATHANASIOU ATHANASIOU CEO The Same Sep 29, SECURITIES 6,283 42,780.06 S - Stock ODYSSEAS ELEFTHERIOS 2017 MARKET (Common) B KYRIACOPOULOS KYRIACOPOULOS Non Executive Associated July 21, SECURITIES 9,167 63,656.05 S - Stock ULYSSES PARASKEVAS Member Company 2017 MARKET (Common) A CONSTANDOPOU- CONSTANDOPOU- Other Manager The Same July 20, SECURITIES 4,000 27,850.00 S - Stock (Common) LOS NICOLAS LOS DIMITRIOS 2017 MARKET A CONSTANDOPOU- CONSTANDOPOU- Other Manager The Same July 3, SECURITIES 3,775 24,960.19 S - Stock (Common) LOS NICOLAS LOS DIMITRIOS 2017 MARKET A ATHANASIOU ATHANASIOU CEO The Same June SECURITIES 7,500 49,370.25 S - Stock (Common) ODYSSEAS ELEFTHERIOS 30,2017 MARKET A ATHANASIOU ATHANASIOU CEO The Same June SECURITIES 5,448 37,098.84 S - Stock (Common) ODYSSEAS ELEFTHERIOS 29,2017 MARKET A ATHANASIOU ATHANASIOU CEO The Same June OUTSIDE 50,000 0.00 B REMOVAL Stock (Common) ODYSSEAS ELEFTHERIOS 29,2017 TRADING OF PLEDGE VENUES A GAVRIILIDES GAVRIILIDES Other Manager The Same June SECURITIES 500 3,350.00 S - Stock (Common) THEODOROS ALEXANDROS 28,2017 MARKET A DANILATOS DANILATOS Other Manager The Same June 26, SECURITIES 4,000 25,200.00 S - Stock ZISIMOS GERASIMOS 2017 MARKET (Common) A KOKKIDIS KOKKIDIS Other Manager The Same June 21, SECURITIES 9,500 55,344.50 S - Stock ALEXANDROS IOANNIS 2017 MARKET (Common) A BALOUMIS BALOUMIS Financial The Same May 24, SECURITIES 4,000 20,603.00 S - Stock VASSILIOS ANASTASIOS Manager 2017 MARKET (Common) A DANILATOS DANILATOS Other Manager The Same May 24, SECURITIES 3,000 15,420.00 S - Stock ZISIMOS GERASIMOS 2017 MARKET (Common) Α ATHANASIOU ATHANASIOU CEO The Same May 11, SECURITIES 5,000 24,531.00 S - Stock ODYSSEAS ELEFTHERIOS 2017 MARKET (Common) Α ATHANASIOU ATHANASIOU CEO The Same May 10, SECURITIES 19,734 96,301.92 S - Stock ODYSSEAS ELEFTHERIOS 2017 MARKET (Common) A DANILATOS DANILATOS Other Manager The Same Oct 21, SECURITIES 4,502 21,879.72 S - Stock ZISIMOS GERASIMOS 2016 MARKET (Common) A NIKOLOPOULOS NIKOLOPOULOS Other Manager The Same Sep 7, SECURITIES 6,383 29,039.06 S - Stock CHRISTOS GEORGIOS 2016 MARKET (Common) A DANILATOS DANILATOS Other Manager The Same Aug 25, SECURITIES 546 2,430.3 S - Stock ZISIMOS GERASIMOS 2016 MARKET (Common) A DANILATOS DANILATOS Other Manager The Same Aug 24, SECURITIES 30 135 S - Stock ZISIMOS GERASIMOS 2016 MARKET (Common) A DANILATOS DANILATOS Other Manager The Same Aug 23, SECURITIES 635 2,857.5 S - Stock ZISIMOS GERASIMOS 2016 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jul 4, SECURITIES 2,000,000 8,500,000 S - Stock Company 2016 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 29, SECURITIES 2,449 9,733.22 B - Stock Company 2016 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 29, SECURITIES 1,998 7,973.42 B - Stock Company 2016 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 29, SECURITIES 1,094 4,365.83 B - Stock Company 2016 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 24, SECURITIES 6,332 25,269.3 B - Stock Company 2016 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 24, SECURITIES 300,000 1,275,000 S - Stock Company 2016 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 23, SECURITIES 1,100,000 4,675,000 S - Stock Company 2016 MARKET (Common) A DANILATOS DANILATOS Other Manager The Same Sep 30, SECURITIES 2,287 10,588.81 S - Stock ZISIMOS GERASIMOS 2015 MARKET (Common) A GIANNAKOPOULO GIANNAKOPOULOS Attorney The Same Sep 14, SECURITIES 6,460 30,039 S - Stock S IOANNIS BLASIOS 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 31, SECURITIES 11,516 51,754.06 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 31, SECURITIES 49,453 222,246.73 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 31, SECURITIES 7,025 31,571.05 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 31, SECURITIES 169,315 760,918.54 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 31, SECURITIES 8,431 37,889.76 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 31, SECURITIES 12,985 58,355.89 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 31, SECURITIES 3,241 14,565.38 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 28, SECURITIES 3,768 15,984.45 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 28, SECURITIES 877 3,720.36 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 28, SECURITIES 247 1,047.76 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 28, SECURITIES 535 2,269.52 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 28, SECURITIES 12,900 54,723.79 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 28, SECURITIES 642 2,723.42 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 28, SECURITIES 989 4,195.54 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 5, SECURITIES 9,655 38,546.30 B - Stock MARKET Company 2015 (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 5, SECURITIES 2,192 8,751.35 B - Stock 2015 MARKET Company (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 5, SECURITIES 739 2,950.39 B - Stock 2015 MARKET Company (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 5, SECURITIES 481 1,920.27 B - Stock 2015 MARKET Company (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 5, SECURITIES 397 1,584.91 B - Stock 2015 MARKET Company (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 5, SECURITIES 183 730.53 B - Stock 2015 MARKET Company (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 5, SECURITIES 653 2,607 B - Stock 2015 MARKET Company (Common) A DANILATOS DANILATOS Other Manager The Same Aug 5, SECURITIES 2,500 10,075.00 S - Stock ZISIMOS GERASIMOS MARKET 2015 (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 3, SECURITIES 258 760.05 B - Stock MARKET Company 2015 (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 3, SECURITIES 47 138.51 B - Stock 2015 MARKET Company (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 3, SECURITIES 22 64.80 B - Stock 2015 MARKET Company (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 3, SECURITIES 77 226.86 B - Stock 2015 MARKET Company (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 3, SECURITIES 57 167.94 B - Stock 2015 MARKET Company (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 3, SECURITIES 87 256,29 B - Stock 2015 MARKET Company (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Aug 3, SECURITIES 1,135 3.343,68 B - Stock 2015 MARKET Company (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 26, SECURITIES 2,921 11,679.31 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 26, SECURITIES 41,714 166,788.38 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 26, SECURITIES 8,648 34,578.05 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 26, SECURITIES 1,846 7,380.96 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 26, SECURITIES 724 2,894.8 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 26, SECURITIES 2,575 10,295.77 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 26, SECURITIES 1,572 6,285.43 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 15, SECURITIES 1,217 4,746.3 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 15, SECURITIES 769 2,999.1 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 15, SECURITIES 1,073 4,184.7 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 15, SECURITIES 17,381 67,785.9 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 15, SECURITIES 302 1,177.8 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 15, SECURITIES 655 2,554.5 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 15, SECURITIES 3,603 14,051.7 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 10, SECURITIES 1,028 4,089.384 S - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 5, SECURITIES 176,041 605,581.04 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 5, SECURITIES 81,313 279,716.72 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 5, SECURITIES 941,325 3,238,158 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 5, SECURITIES 209,732 721,478.08 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 5, SECURITIES 1,180 4,566.36 S - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 5, SECURITIES 327,360 1,126,118.4 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 5, SECURITIES 1,983 7,673.81 S - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 5, SECURITIES 10,185 39,413.91 S - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 5, SECURITIES 4,638,736 15,957,251.84 B - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 5, SECURITIES 369 1,427.96 S - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 5, SECURITIES 905 3,502.17 S - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) B SHAH AKSHAY SHAH ASHOK Other Position Associated Jun 5, SECURITIES 1,137 4,399.96 S - Stock Company 2015 MARKET (Common) A NIKOLOPOULOS NIKOLOPOULOS Other Manager The Same 23/01/201 SECURITIES 5,383 12,380.9 B - Stock CHRISTOS GEORGIOS 5 MARKET (Common) A ATHANASIOU ATHANASIOU CEO The Same 10/12/201 SECURITIES 50,000 0 S PLEDGE Stock ODYSSEAS ELEFthERIOS 4 MARKET (Common B ANTONATOS ANTONATOS Non Executive Associated 22/07/201 SECURITIES 797.065 3.387.526,25 S - Stock FOTIOS SPYRIDON Member Company 4 MARKET (Common) B KYRIAKOPOULOS KYRIAKOPOULOS Non Executive Associated 22/07/201 SECURITIES 8.199 34.845,57 B 1 Stock ODYSSEAS PARASKEVAS Member Company 4 MARKET (Common) B ANTONATOS ANTONATOS Non Executive Associated 22/07/201 SECURITIES 18.312.012 77.826.051,00 B 1 Stock FOTIOS SPYRIDON Member Company 4 MARKET (Common) A ZONTANOS ZONTANOS Other Manager The Same 22/07/201 SECURITIES 1.192 5.066,00 B 1 Stock DIMITRIS PANAGIOTIS 4 MARKET (Common) A ATHANASIOU ATHANASIOU CEO The Same 22/07/201 SECURITIES 39.734 168.869,50 B 1 Stock ODYSSEAS ELEFTHERIOS 4 MARKET (Common) A GIANNAKOPOULO GIANNAKOPOULOS Attorney The Same 22/07/201 SECURITIES 2.860 12.155,00 B 1 Stock S IOANNIS BLASSIOS 4 MARKET (Common) A CHRONIS CHRONIS IOANNIS Vice President The Same 22/07/201 SECURITIES 3.973 16.885,25 B 1 Stock EVaNGELOS 4 MARKET (Common) A DIMAKOPOULOS DIMAKOPOULOS Other Manager The Same 07/07/201 SECURITIES 1.000 405,50 S - Pre- ALEXANDROS CHRISTOS 4 MARKET emption Rights A BALOUMIS BALOUMIS Other Manager The Same 04/07/201 SECURITIES 12.000 5.435,00 S - Pre- VASSILIOS ANASTASIOS 4 MARKET emption Rights A KOKKIDIS KOKKIDIS Other Manager The Same 04/07/201 SECURITIES 9.500 4.760,75 S - Pre- ALEXANDROS IOANNIS 4 MARKET emption Rights A KARATOPOUZI KARATOPOUZIS Other Manager The Same 04/07/201 SECURITIES 4.500 2.205,00 S - Pre- KONSTANTINA GEORGIOS 4 MARKET emption Rights A DANILATOS DANILATOS Other Manager The Same 04/07/201 SECURITIES 10.000 4.720,00 S - Pre- ZISIMOS GERASIMOS 4 MARKET emption Rights B KARATOPOUZI KARATOPOUZIS Other Manager Husb/Wife 04/07/201 SECURITIES 3.971 1.786,95 S - Pre- KONSTANTINA GEORGIOS 4 MARKET emption Rights B KARATOPOUZI KARATOPOUZIS Other Manager Husb/Wife 03/07/201 SECURITIES 5.455 3.109,35 S - Pre- KONSTANTINA GEORGIOS 4 MARKET emption Rights Α DANILATOS DANILATOS Other Manager The Same 03/07/201 SECURITIES 17.500 8.940 S - Pre- ZISIMOS GERASIMOS 4 MARKET emption Rights B KALANTZIS KALANTZIS Non Executive Associated 02/07/201 SECURITIES 4.441.235 1.332.370,50 S - Pre- PETROS PETROS Member Company 4 MARKET emption Rights B ANTONATOS ANTONATOS Non Executive Associated 02/07/201 SECURITIES 4.441.235 20.207.619,25 S - Stock FOTIOS SPIRIDON Member Company 4 MARKET (Common) B KYRIAKOPOULOS KYRIAKOPOULOS Non Executive Associated 10/04/201 SECURITIES 800 4.904.00 B - Stock ODYSSEAS PARASKEVAS Member Company 4 MARKET (Common) B KYRIAKOPOULOS KYRIAKOPOULOS Non Executive Associated 08/04/201 SECURITIES 800 4.792.00 B - Stock ODYSSEAS PARASKEVAS Member Company 4 MARKET (Common) A DIMAKOPOULOS DIMAKOPOULOS Other Manager The Same 31/03/201 SECURITIES 4,000 26,600.00 S - Stock ALEXANDROS CHRISTOS 4 MARKET (Common) A DIMAKOPOULOS DIMAKOPOULOS Other Manager The Same 18/03/201 SECURITIES 1,000 6,600.00 S - Stock ALEXANDROS CHRISTOS 4 MARKET (Common) A DIMAKOPOULOS DIMAKOPOULOS Other Manager The Same 10/03/201 SECURITIES 1,000 6,200.00 S - Stock ALEXANDROS CHRISTOS 4 MARKET (Common) A DIMAKOPOULOS DIMAKOPOULOS Other Manager The Same 04/03/201 SECURITIES 1,000 6,000.00 S - Stock ALEXANDROS CHRISTOS 4 MARKET (Common) A DIMAKOPOULOS DIMAKOPOULOS Other Manager The Same 26/02/201 SECURITIES 1,000 5,700.00 S - Stock ALEXANDROS CHRISTOS 4 MARKET (Common) B KYRIAKOPOULOS KYRIAKOPOULOS Non Executive Associated 20/02/201 SECURITIES 1,000 5,560.00 B - Stock ODYSSEAS PARASKEVAS Member Company 4 MARKET (Common) B KYRIAKOPOULOS KYRIAKOPOULOS Non Executive Associated 19/02/201 SECURITIES 1,968 11,002.08 B - Stock ODYSSEAS PARASKEVAS Member Company 4 MARKET (Common) B KYRIAKOPOULOS KYRIAKOPOULOS Non Executive Associated 17/02/201 SECURITIES 2,000 11,296.00 B - Stock ODYSSEAS PARASKEVAS Member Company 4 MARKET (Common) B KYRIAKOPOULOS KYRIAKOPOULOS Non Executive Associated 14/02/201 SECURITIES 1,000 5,760.00 B - Stock ODYSSEAS PARASKEVAS Member Company 4 MARKET (Common) B KYRIAKOPOULOS KYRIAKOPOULOS Non Executive Associated 13/02/201 SECURITIES 2,400 13,770.00 B - Stock ODYSSEAS PARASKEVAS Member Company 4 MARKET (Common) A DIMAKOPOULOS DIMAKOPOULOS Other Manager The Same 07/02/201 SECURITIES 1,000 5,760.00 S - Stock ALEXANDROS CHRISTOS 4 MARKET Α APOSTOLIDOU APOSTOLIDIS Other Manager The Same 13/01/201 Stock Mkt 4,486 10,317.80 B 2 Stock ANNA GEΟRGIOS 4 (Common) Α ATHANASIOU ATHANASIOU CEO The Same 13/01/201 Stock Mkt 50,000 125,000.00 B 2 Stock ODYSSEAS ELEFTHERIOS 4 (Common) Α GIANNAKOPOULO GIANNAKOPOULOS Attorney The Same 13/01/201 Stock Mkt 3,600 9,000.00 B 2 Stock S IΟANNIS BLASIOS 4 (Common) Α DANILATOS DANILATOS Other Manager The Same 13/01/201 Stock Mkt 27,500 68,750.00 B 2 Stock ZISIMOS GERASIMOS 4 (Common) Α PAPAKΟNSTANTI PAPAKΟNSTANTIN Audit Control The Same 14/10/201 Stock Mkt 1,000 4,890.00 S Stock NOU MARIA OU GEΟRGIOS Mgr 3 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 07/06/201 Stock Mkt 2,718 10,724.86 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 3 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 24/05/201 Stock Mkt 2,000 8,748.55 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 3 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 21/05/201 Stock Mkt 2,000 9,302.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 3 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 08/03/201 Stock Mkt 870 3,870.63 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 3 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 07/03/201 Stock Mkt 2,025 9,342.01 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 3 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 06/03/201 Stock Mkt 1,330 6,554.65 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 3 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 19/02/201 Stock Mkt 2,868 16,168.23 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 3 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 04/02/201 Stock Mkt 356 2,079.55 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 3 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 01/02/201 Stock Mkt 580 3,409.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 3 (Common) Α APOSTOLIDOU APOSTOLIDIS Other Manager The Same 24/01/201 Stock Mkt 4,000 20,800.00 S Stock ANNA GEΟRGIOS 3 (Common) Α APOSTOLIDOU APOSTOLIDIS Other Manager The Same 22/01/201 Stock Mkt 9,200 23,000.00 B 2 Stock ANNA GEΟRGIOS 3 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 28/12/201 Stock Mkt 680 2,760.80 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 27/12/201 Stock Mkt 850 3,510.50 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 21/12/201 Stock Mkt 450 1,806.74 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 20/12/201 Stock Mkt 1,700 6,745.70 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 18/12/201 Stock Mkt 1,500 5,993.69 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Α MPALOUMIS MPALOUMIS Financial The Same 10/10/201 Stock Mkt 5,000 18,150.00 B Stock BASILEIOS ANASTASIOS Manager 2 (Common) Α MPALOUMIS MPALOUMIS Financial The Same 09/10/201 Stock Mkt 3,000 9,600.00 B Stock BASILEIOS ANASTASIOS Manager 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 28/09/201 Stock Mkt 1,200 3,048.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 27/09/201 Stock Mkt 3,000 7,620.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 26/09/201 Stock Mkt 3,350 8,678.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 25/09/201 Stock Mkt 4,200 10,875.96 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 24/09/201 Stock Mkt 3,700 10,045.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 20/08/201 Stock Mkt 5,000 9,750.00 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 2 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 17/08/201 Stock Mkt 10,000 19,100.00 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 2 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 03/08/201 Stock Mkt 4,983 8,869.74 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 2 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 02/08/201 Stock Mkt 9,550 17,094.50 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 2 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 01/08/201 Stock Mkt 41 73.80 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 2 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 31/07/201 Stock Mkt 3,839 6,893.81 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 2 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 30/07/201 Stock Mkt 6,002 10,803.58 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 2 (Common) LEONARD Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 12/07/201 Stock Mkt 216,307 393,678.74 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 20/06/201 Stock Mkt 10,000 16,472.79 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 19/06/201 Stock Mkt 20,372 33,033.20 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 14/06/201 Stock Mkt 3,000 4,950.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 12/06/201 Stock Mkt 4,600 7,646.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 11/06/201 Stock Mkt 12,288 20,330.80 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 30/05/201 Stock Mkt 4,000 6,568.66 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 2 (Common) LEONARD Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 18/05/201 Stock Mkt 15,000 29,850.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 29/03/201 Stock Mkt 405,000 1,008,450.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 26/03/201 Stock Mkt 469 1,167.81 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 23/03/201 Stock Mkt 5,000 12,600.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 22/03/201 Stock Mkt 11,510 29,005.10 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 21/03/201 Stock Mkt 5,000 12,600.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 20/03/201 Stock Mkt 3,649 9,231.97 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 19/03/201 Stock Mkt 5,000 12,650.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 16/03/201 Stock Mkt 10,000 25,300.00 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 2 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 15/03/201 Stock Mkt 17,000 43,010.00 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 2 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 14/03/201 Stock Mkt 13,000 32,890.00 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 2 (Common) LEONARD Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 13/03/201 Stock Mkt 5,000 12,650.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 12/03/201 Stock Mkt 10,000 25,300.00 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 2 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 09/03/201 Stock Mkt 14,139 35,956.11 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 2 (Common) LEONARD Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 08/03/201 Stock Mkt 18,000 45,900.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 07/03/201 Stock Mkt 55,000 140,250.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 06/03/201 Stock Mkt 5,000 12,750.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 02/03/201 Stock Mkt 3,000 7,560.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 01/03/201 Stock Mkt 1 2.45 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 29/02/201 Stock Mkt 8,000 20,400.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 28/02/201 Stock Mkt 400 1,008.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 24/02/201 Stock Mkt 22,800 58,576.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 22/02/201 Stock Mkt 13,085 32,712.50 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 21/02/201 Stock Mkt 7,000 17,640.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 20/02/201 Stock Mkt 12,500 31,500.00 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 2 (Common) LEONARD Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 17/02/201 Stock Mkt 7,000 17,710.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 16/02/201 Stock Mkt 10,000 25,300.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 15/02/201 Stock Mkt 5,200 13,104.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 14/02/201 Stock Mkt 1,391 3,573.72 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 08/02/201 Stock Mkt 10,900 27,250.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 07/02/201 Stock Mkt 7,406 18,885.10 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 06/02/201 Stock Mkt 9,330 23,325.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 03/02/201 Stock Mkt 22,000 55,000.00 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 2 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 01/02/201 Stock Mkt 8,259 21,143.04 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 2 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 31/01/201 Stock Mkt 1,631 4,142.74 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 2 (Common) LEONARD Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 27/01/201 Stock Mkt 22,000 56,180.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 26/01/201 Stock Mkt 350 882.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 25/01/201 Stock Mkt 11,194 28,319.91 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 24/01/201 Stock Mkt 9,077 23,494.20 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 2 (Common) LEONARD Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 19/01/201 Stock Mkt 14,845 37,109.32 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 18/01/201 Stock Mkt 21,000 52,497.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 17/01/201 Stock Mkt 12,870 32,103.79 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 16/01/201 Stock Mkt 25,950 64,865.62 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 13/01/201 Stock Mkt 4,475 10,934.25 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 12/01/201 Stock Mkt 9,849 23,243.99 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 11/01/201 Stock Mkt 20,732 50,501.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 05/01/201 Stock Mkt 85 204.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 04/01/201 Stock Mkt 20,148 50,351.50 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 2 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 30/12/201 Stock Mkt 2,400 6,000.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 29/12/201 Stock Mkt 1,800 4,241.00 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 1 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 27/12/201 Stock Mkt 2,000 4,685.00 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 1 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 21/12/201 Stock Mkt 3,180 7,377.60 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 1 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 19/12/201 Stock Mkt 4,462 10,351.84 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 1 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 16/12/201 Stock Mkt 1,078 2,479.40 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 1 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 15/12/201 Stock Mkt 241 549.48 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 1 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 14/12/201 Stock Mkt 3,400 7,888.00 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 1 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 13/12/201 Stock Mkt 4,300 9,976.00 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 1 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 12/12/201 Stock Mkt 433 1,034.87 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 1 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 08/12/201 Stock Mkt 10,000 24,500.00 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 1 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 07/12/201 Stock Mkt 10,000 24,500.00 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 1 (Common) LEONARD Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 29/11/201 Stock Mkt 1,080 2,538.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 28/11/201 Stock Mkt 7,800 19,008.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 25/11/201 Stock Mkt 20,000 49,600.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 24/11/201 Stock Mkt 7,000 17,500.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 23/11/201 Stock Mkt 5,200 13,000.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 22/11/201 Stock Mkt 1,470 3,675.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 21/11/201 Stock Mkt 86 208.12 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 18/11/201 Stock Mkt 4,800 12,480.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 16/11/201 Stock Mkt 5,200 13,416.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 04/11/201 Stock Mkt 4,800 12,384.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 02/11/201 Stock Mkt 23,760 61,776.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 01/11/201 Stock Mkt 6,000 15,900.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 27/10/201 Stock Mkt 1,967 5,262.55 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 26/10/201 Stock Mkt 1,400 3,710.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 25/10/201 Stock Mkt 1,299 3,377.40 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 21/10/201 Stock Mkt 10,000 26,500.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 18/10/201 Stock Mkt 2,000 5,200.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 17/10/201 Stock Mkt 7,092 18,669.20 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 12/10/201 Stock Mkt 16,280 42,273.40 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 11/10/201 Stock Mkt 7,000 17,640.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 10/10/201 Stock Mkt 8,000 19,420.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 06/10/201 Stock Mkt 25,656 60,916.60 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 05/10/201 Stock Mkt 10,642 25,215.12 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 04/10/201 Stock Mkt 21,800 52,984.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 03/10/201 Stock Mkt 9,200 23,104.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 30/09/201 Stock Mkt 16,521 41,036.08 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 29/09/201 Stock Mkt 33,100 82,750.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 28/09/201 Stock Mkt 27,881 71,596.55 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 27/09/201 Stock Mkt 12,200 32,330.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 26/09/201 Stock Mkt 2,700 6,966.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 23/09/201 Stock Mkt 50 129.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 22/09/201 Stock Mkt 9,155 24,091.10 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 21/09/201 Stock Mkt 54,307 145,192.30 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 20/09/201 Stock Mkt 9,298 22,128.12 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 19/09/201 Stock Mkt 34,186 77,000.43 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 16/09/201 Stock Mkt 88,496 178,153.07 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 15/09/201 Stock Mkt 47,898 106,648.05 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 14/09/201 Stock Mkt 9,800 25,216.46 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 13/09/201 Stock Mkt 16,000 44,670.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 09/09/201 Stock Mkt 2,600 7,637.92 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 08/09/201 Stock Mkt 1,500 4,560.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 07/09/201 Stock Mkt 1,500 4,560.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 06/09/201 Stock Mkt 839 2,525.39 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 05/09/201 Stock Mkt 2,600 7,893.97 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 02/09/201 Stock Mkt 945 2,835.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 01/09/201 Stock Mkt 6,000 18,955.14 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 31/08/201 Stock Mkt 15,200 48,642.40 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 30/08/201 Stock Mkt 1,200 4,032.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 29/08/201 Stock Mkt 4,000 13,980.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 26/08/201 Stock Mkt 636 1,977.96 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 25/08/201 Stock Mkt 1,200 3,852.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 25/08/201 Stock Mkt 800 2,576.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 24/08/201 Stock Mkt 1,305 4,135.80 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 23/08/201 Stock Mkt 2,692 8,410.20 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 09/08/201 Stock Mkt 1,273 4,188.17 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 05/08/201 Stock Mkt 4,300 14,698.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 04/08/201 Stock Mkt 5,000 17,100.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 03/08/201 Stock Mkt 4,468 15,326.52 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 01/08/201 Stock Mkt 3,000 10,904.20 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 26/07/201 Stock Mkt 143,545 551,212.80 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 1 (Common) LEONARD Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 20/07/201 Stock Mkt 9 32.49 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 15/07/201 Stock Mkt 2,500 9,393.35 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 14/07/201 Stock Mkt 2,570 9,663.20 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 13/07/201 Stock Mkt 3,000 11,280.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 09/06/201 Stock Mkt 161,233 0.00 B 4 Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 1 (Common) LEONARD Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 21/04/201 Stock Mkt 4,617 16,189.44 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 19/04/201 Stock Mkt 30,000 106,500.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 15/04/201 Stock Mkt 33,934 116,054.28 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 13/04/201 Stock Mkt 2,953 10,217.38 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 1 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 12/04/201 Stock Mkt 5,000 17,900.00 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 1 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 24/03/201 Stock Mkt 4,000 15,040.00 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 1 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 28/02/201 Stock Mkt 5,000 18,950.00 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 1 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 24/02/201 Stock Mkt 13,000 50,050.00 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 1 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 16/02/201 Stock Mkt 1,404 5,405.40 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 1 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 15/02/201 Stock Mkt 535 2,065.10 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 1 (Common) LEONARD Α KΟNSTANTOPOUL KΟNSTANTOPOULO Other Manager The Same 01/02/201 Stock Mkt 10,000 25,000.00 B 2 Stock OS NIKOLAOS S DIMITRIOS 1 (Common) Α PAPAKΟNSTANTI PAPAKΟNSTANTIN Audit Control The Same 01/02/201 Stock Mkt 1,000 2,500.00 B 2 Stock NOU MARIA OU GEΟRGIOS Mgr 1 (Common) Α MPALOUMIS MPALOUMIS Financial The Same 01/02/201 Stock Mkt 4,000 10,000.00 B 2 Stock BASILEIOS ANASTASIOS Manager 1 (Common) Α BEKIOS BEKIOS SIMΟN Other Manager The Same 01/02/201 Stock Mkt 5,000 12,500.00 B 2 Stock BASILEIOS 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 14/01/201 Stock Mkt 449 1,679.26 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 13/01/201 Stock Mkt 6,000 22,800.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 11/01/201 Stock Mkt 10,000 37,900.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 07/01/201 Stock Mkt 8,011 30,682.13 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 05/01/201 Stock Mkt 7,113 27,131.66 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 1 (Common) Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 04/01/201 Stock Mkt 9,117 34,637.76 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 1 (Common) LEONARD Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 09/12/201 Stock Mkt 65,563 225,063.09 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 0 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 09/12/201 Stock Mkt 65,563 225,063.09 S Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 0 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 03/12/201 Stock Mkt 2,083 7,444.04 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 0 (Common) Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 02/12/201 Stock Mkt 1,812 6,613.80 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 0 (Common) LEONARD with B case Person Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 14/10/201 Stock Mkt 282,249 1,128,996.00 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 0 (Common) LEONARD Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 21/12/200 Stock Mkt 1,600 11,613.60 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 30/11/200 Stock Mkt 210,547 1,576,997.03 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) with B case Person Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 20/11/200 Stock Mkt 850 6,539.74 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 19/11/200 Stock Mkt 960 7,407.16 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 12/11/200 Stock Mkt 800 6,251.70 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β KARATOPOUZI KARATOPOUZIS Other Manager Husb/Wife 15/10/200 Stock Mkt 824 6,840.36 S Stock KΟNSTANTINA GEΟRGIOS 9 (Common) Β KARATOPOUZI KARATOPOUZIS Other Manager Husb/Wife 13/10/200 Stock Mkt 1,000 8,302.00 S Stock KΟNSTANTINA GEΟRGIOS 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 14/08/200 Stock Mkt 220 1,443.20 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 13/08/200 Stock Mkt 2,150 13,954.30 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 12/08/200 Stock Mkt 350 2,312.52 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 11/08/200 Stock Mkt 4,842 31,933.80 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 10/08/200 Stock Mkt 1,800 12,011.92 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 07/08/200 Stock Mkt 200 1,376.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 06/08/200 Stock Mkt 350 2,369.50 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 05/08/200 Stock Mkt 1,600 10,776.32 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 03/08/200 Stock Mkt 1,676 11,254.24 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 28/07/200 Stock Mkt 460 2,893.40 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 27/07/200 Stock Mkt 700 4,403.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 23/07/200 Stock Mkt 600 3,690.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β KARATOPOUZI KARATOPOUZIS Other Manager Husb/Wife 07/07/200 Stock Mkt 2,500 14,977.67 S Stock KΟNSTANTINA GEΟRGIOS 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 05/06/200 Stock Mkt 3,300 18,944.25 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 25/05/200 Stock Mkt 1,300,000 7,800,000.00 S Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 9 (Common) LEONARD Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 08/05/200 Stock Mkt 1,100 6,755.44 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 07/05/200 Stock Mkt 10,600 66,151.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 29/04/200 Stock Mkt 2,500 13,837.66 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 03/04/200 Stock Mkt 6,035 25,616.50 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 02/04/200 Stock Mkt 7,600 31,788.10 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 01/04/200 Stock Mkt 4,800 20,691.50 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 31/03/200 Stock Mkt 8,800 38,253.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 24/03/200 Stock Mkt 1,250 5,650.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 23/03/200 Stock Mkt 2,150 9,669.95 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 20/03/200 Stock Mkt 2,350 10,489.50 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) ChARALAMPOS Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 19/03/200 Stock Mkt 3,100 13,935.79 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 18/03/200 Stock Mkt 983 4,310.54 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) ChARALAMPOS Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 13/03/200 Stock Mkt 20,474 86,972.24 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) ChARALAMPOS Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 12/03/200 Stock Mkt 20,400 84,102.80 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 9 (Common) ChARALAMPOS Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 30/10/200 Stock Mkt 3,000 10,159.80 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 8 (Common) LEONARD Β BUSSETIL BUSSETIL Non Executive Associated 29/10/200 Stock Mkt 27,500 93,584.40 B Stock EMMANUEL KΟNSTANTINOS Member Company 8 (Common) LEONARD Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 24/10/200 Stock Mkt 9,771 31,933.90 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 8 (Common) ChARALAMPOS Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 03/09/200 Stock Mkt 8,500 57,141.60 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 8 (Common) ChARALAMPOS Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 02/09/200 Stock Mkt 11,557 76,779.20 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN - Member Company 8 (Common) ChARALAMPOS Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 20/05/200 Stock Mkt 5,000 50,000.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 8 (Common) ChARALAMPOS Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 19/05/200 Stock Mkt 3,000 30,000.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN - Member Company 8 (Common) ChARALAMPOS Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 14/05/200 Stock Mkt 1,700 16,970.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN - Member Company 8 (Common) ChARALAMPOS Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 13/05/200 Stock Mkt 6,000 59,831.64 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN - Member Company 8 (Common) ChARALAMPOS Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 12/05/200 Stock Mkt 8,100 80,792.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN- Member Company 8 (Common) ChARALAMPOS Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 09/05/200 Stock Mkt 1,500 14,982.00 B Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN - Member Company 8 (Common) ChARALAMPOS Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 09/05/200 Stock Mkt 1,300,000 12,870,000.00 S Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN - Member Company 8 (Common) ChARALAMPOS Α BEKIOS BEKIOS SIMΟNAS Other Manager The Same 24/01/200 Stock Mkt 3,600 45,288.00 S Stock BASILEIOS 7 (Common) Α BEKIOS BEKIOS SIMΟNAS Other Manager The Same 23/01/200 Stock Mkt 720 9,065.60 S Stock BASILEIOS 7 (Common) Α GKLABAS GKLABAS Other Position The Same 23/01/200 Stock Mkt 4,000 50,000.00 S Stock ThEODΟROS ChRISTOS 7 (Common) Α BEKIOS BEKIOS SIMΟNAS Other Manager The Same 09/01/200 Stock Mkt 680 8,560.00 S Stock BASILEIOS 7 (Common) Α DIMAKOPOULOS DIMAKOPOULOS Other Position The Same 13/11/200 Stock Mkt 10,000 100,400.00 S Stock ALEXANDROS ChRISTOS 6 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 10/11/200 Stock Mkt 1,329,000 12,093,900.00 S Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 6 (Common) ChARALAMPOS with B case Person Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 06/11/200 Stock Mkt 200,000 1,748,000.00 S Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN- Member Company 6 (Common) ChARALAMPOS Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 27/10/200 Stock Mkt 1,790,000 14,767,500.00 S Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN - Member Company 6 (Common) ChARALAMPOS Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 19/10/200 Stock Mkt 180,000 1,432,800.00 S Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN - Member Company 6 (Common) ChARALAMPOS Α APOSTOLIDOU APOSTOLIDIS Other Manager The Same 16/10/200 Stock Mkt 2,000 15,960.00 S Stock ANNA GEΟRGIOS 6 (Common) Α BEKIOS BEKIOS SIMΟN Other Manager The Same 05/10/200 Stock Mkt 2,871 22,393.80 S Stock BASILEIOS 6 (Common) Α BEKIOS BEKIOS SIMΟN Other Manager The Same 04/10/200 Stock Mkt 10,109 78,870.20 S Stock BASILEIOS 6 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 03/10/200 Stock Mkt 330,000 2,475,000.00 S Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN- Member Company 6 (Common) ChARALAMPOS Α BEKIOS BEKIOS SIMΟN Other Manager The Same 28/09/200 Stock Mkt 5,000 39,264.00 S Stock BASILEIOS 6 (Common) Β ANTΟNATOS ANTΟNATOS Non Executive Associated 25/09/200 Stock Mkt 500,000 3,620,000.00 S Stock FΟTIOS SPYRIDΟN Member Company 6 (Common) ChARALAMPOS Α BEKIOS BEKIOS SIMΟN Other Manager The Same 25/07/200 Stock Mkt 1,650 11,063.00 S Stock BASILEIOS 6 (Common) Α BEKIOS BEKIOS SIMΟN Other Manager The Same 24/07/200 Stock Mkt 350 2,345.00 S Stock BASILEIOS 6 (Common) Α BEKIOS BEKIOS SIMΟN Other Manager The Same 15/03/200 Stock Mkt 3,000 22,520.00 S Stock BASILEIOS 6 Α ChATZIPLI MARIA ChATZIPLIS Attorney The Same 14/03/200 Stock Mkt 2,000 14,800.00 S Stock - ISABELLA KΟNSTANTINOS 6 Α RONTOGIANNI RONTOGIANNIS Audit Control The Same 28/02/200 Stock Mkt 900 7,380.00 S Stock MARIA ChRISTOS Mgr 6 Α ANAGNΟSTOPOUL ANAGNΟSTOPOUL CEO The Same 21/02/200 Stock Mkt 45,000 373,888.60 S Stock OS LAMPROS OS GEΟRGIOS 6 Α ANAGNΟSTOPOUL ANAGNΟSTOPOUL CEO The Same 16/02/200 Stock Mkt 29,000 52,200.00 B Stock OS LAMPROS OS GEΟRGIOS 6 Α RONTOGIANNI RONTOGIANNIS Audit Control The Same 16/02/200 Stock Mkt 3,500 7,000.00 B Stock MARIA ChRISTOS Mgr 6 Α KAFFAS KAFFAS KYRIAKOS Financial The Same 16/02/200 Stock Mkt 22,500 45,000.00 B Stock ANTΟNIOS Manager 6 Α BEKIOS BEKIOS SIMΟN Other Manager The Same 16/02/200 Stock Mkt 13,000 26,000.00 B Stock BASILEIOS 6 Α BEKIOS BEKIOS SIMΟN Other Manager The Same 16/02/200 Stock Mkt 5,000 9,000.00 B Stock BASILEIOS 6 Α KOKKIDIS KOKKIDIS Other Manager The Same 16/02/200 Stock Mkt 4,500 9,000.00 B Stock ALEXANDROS IΟANNIS 6 Α ChATZIPLI MARIA ChATZIPLIS Attorney The Same 16/02/200 Stock Mkt 2,000 4,000.00 B Stock ISABELLA KΟNSTANTINOS 6 Α ANAGNΟSTOPOUL ANAGNΟSTOPOUL CEO The Same 16/02/200 Stock Mkt 24,700 49,400.00 B Stock OS LAMPROS OS GEΟRGIOS 6 Α KAFFAS KAFFAS KYRIAKOS Financial The Same 16/12/200 Stock Mkt 4,400 24,512.00 S Stock ANTΟNIOS Manager 5 Α KAFFAS KAFFAS KYRIAKOS Financial The Same 15/12/200 Stock Mkt 2,000 10,960.00 S Stock ANTΟNIOS Manager 5 Α BEKIOS BEKIOS SIMΟN Other Manager The Same 24/10/200 Stock Mkt 5,000 26,160.00 S Stock BASILEIOS 5 Α TASOULAS TASOULAS Other Manager The Same 27/07/200 Stock Mkt 2,000 7,710.00 S Stock ELEFthERIOS ChRISTOS 5 Α TASOULAS TASOULAS Other Manager The Same 26/07/200 Stock Mkt 1,000 3,810.00 S Stock ELEFthERIOS ChRISTOS 5 Α TASOULAS TASOULAS Other Manager The Same 25/07/200 Stock Mkt 500 1,920.00 S Stock ELEFthERIOS ChRISTOS 5 Α TASOULAS TASOULAS Other Manager The Same 22/07/200 Stock Mkt 5,500 20,590.00 S Stock ELEFthERIOS ChRISTOS 5 Reason for submitting : PERSON HOLDING SENIOR MANAGERIAL POSITION (POST) B : PERSON CLOSELY AFFILIATED TO A PERSON HOLDING SENIOR MANAGERIAL POSITION B/S (Transaction Type) B : Purchase/Acquisition S : Sale/Sell, Disposal Rem. 