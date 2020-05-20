Lamprell : New Contract Award

20 May 2020

LAMPRELL PLC('Lamprell' and with its subsidiaries the 'Group')

NEW CONTRACT AWARD

Lamprell awarded EPIC contract by Sharjah National Oil Corporation

Lamprell, through its site services business, has been selected by Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) to undertake a medium-sized* engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning contract (EPIC) associated with the Mahani gas and condensate field in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Scheduled for completion in early 2021, Lamprell's scope of work is specific to the Mahani Extended Well Test project and includes hook-up and installation at the well, existing systems upgrade, associated tie-ins and a new 25 km export pipeline.

Discovery of the onshore Mahani field was announced by SNOC and its partner Eni at the end of January 2020.

Commenting on the award, Chief Executive Christopher McDonald said: 'SNOC is an important client for us and through delivering to consistently high and competitive standards, we are very proud of the track record we've developed with them. Mahani is a strategic gas discovery. We are looking forward to being associated with it, delivering this project safely and on time.'

- Ends -

Notes to editors

Lamprell, based in the United Arab Emirates ('UAE') and with over 40 years' experience, is a leading provider of fabrication, engineering and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil & gas and renewable energy industries. The Group has established leading market positions in the fabrication of shallow-water drilling jackup rigs, liftboats, land rigs, and rig refurbishment projects, and it also has an international reputation for building complex offshore and onshore process modules and fixed platforms.

Lamprell employs more than 4,000 people across multiple facilities, with its primary facilities located in Hamriyah, in the UAE. Combined, the Group's facilities cover approximately 800,000m2 with over 1.5 km of quayside. In addition, the Group has facilities in Saudi Arabia (through a joint venture agreement).

Lamprell is listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol 'LAM').

(*Lamprell defines a medium-sized contract as between USD 6 million and USD 50 million)