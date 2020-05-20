Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lamprell plc    LAM   GB00B1CL5249

LAMPRELL PLC

(LAM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/19 11:35:21 am
11.6 GBp   +18.37%
02:08aLAMPRELL : New Contract Award
PU
05/06LAMPRELL : Updated release date of the 2019 financial results
AQ
05/05LAMPRELL : Updated release date of the 2019 Financial Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lamprell : New Contract Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 02:08am EDT

20 May 2020

LAMPRELL PLC('Lamprell' and with its subsidiaries the 'Group')

NEW CONTRACT AWARD

Lamprell awarded EPIC contract by Sharjah National Oil Corporation

Lamprell, through its site services business, has been selected by Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) to undertake a medium-sized* engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning contract (EPIC) associated with the Mahani gas and condensate field in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Scheduled for completion in early 2021, Lamprell's scope of work is specific to the Mahani Extended Well Test project and includes hook-up and installation at the well, existing systems upgrade, associated tie-ins and a new 25 km export pipeline.

Discovery of the onshore Mahani field was announced by SNOC and its partner Eni at the end of January 2020.

Commenting on the award, Chief Executive Christopher McDonald said: 'SNOC is an important client for us and through delivering to consistently high and competitive standards, we are very proud of the track record we've developed with them. Mahani is a strategic gas discovery. We are looking forward to being associated with it, delivering this project safely and on time.'

- Ends -

Enquiries:

Lamprell plc

Maria Babkina, Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7852 618 046

Tulchan Communications, London

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

Martin Robinson

Martin Pengelley

Notes to editors

Lamprell, based in the United Arab Emirates ('UAE') and with over 40 years' experience, is a leading provider of fabrication, engineering and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil & gas and renewable energy industries. The Group has established leading market positions in the fabrication of shallow-water drilling jackup rigs, liftboats, land rigs, and rig refurbishment projects, and it also has an international reputation for building complex offshore and onshore process modules and fixed platforms.

Lamprell employs more than 4,000 people across multiple facilities, with its primary facilities located in Hamriyah, in the UAE. Combined, the Group's facilities cover approximately 800,000m2 with over 1.5 km of quayside. In addition, the Group has facilities in Saudi Arabia (through a joint venture agreement).

Lamprell is listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol 'LAM').

(*Lamprell defines a medium-sized contract as between USD 6 million and USD 50 million)

Disclaimer

Lamprell plc published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 06:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LAMPRELL PLC
02:08aLAMPRELL : New Contract Award
PU
05/06LAMPRELL : Updated release date of the 2019 financial results
AQ
05/05LAMPRELL : Updated release date of the 2019 Financial Results
PU
04/14LAMPRELL : Update on restructuring/Covid19 self-help measures
PU
03/23British companies mothball results as virus shreds financial market rulebook
RE
03/23LAMPRELL : Updated release date of the 2019 financial results
PU
03/09LAMPRELL : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
02/12LAMPRELL : Digital collaboration with Akselos
PU
02/11LAMPRELL : Directorate changes
AQ
02/10LAMPRELL : Directorate Change
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 300 M
EBIT 2020 -31,9 M
Net income 2020 -43,2 M
Finance 2020 41,7 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,15x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,36x
EV / Sales2020 0,02x
EV / Sales2021 0,09x
Capitalization 48,6 M
Chart LAMPRELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Lamprell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMPRELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,36 $
Last Close Price 0,14 $
Spread / Highest target 333%
Spread / Average Target 154%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher McDonald Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John M. Malcolm Chairman
Hani El-Kurd Chief Operating Officer
Tony Wright Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shumon Zaman Vice President-Information System & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAMPRELL PLC-70.18%49
SCHLUMBERGER NV-57.44%23 745
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-54.43%9 782
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-43.39%9 505
DIALOG GROUP5.80%4 732
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-48.98%4 674
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group