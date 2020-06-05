Log in
LAMPRELL PLC (LAM)

LAMPRELL PLC

(LAM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/05 11:11:01 am
24.8502 GBX   +24.25%
11:11aLAMPRELL : New Contract Award
PU
05/20LAMPRELL : New Contract Award
PU
05/06LAMPRELL : Updated release date of the 2019 financial results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lamprell : New Contract Award

06/05/2020 | 11:11am EDT

5 June 2020

LAMPRELL PLC
('Lamprell' and with its subsidiaries the 'Group')

NEW CONTRACT AWARD

Lamprell appointed for Seagreen wind farm foundations

Lamprell is pleased to announce that it has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Seaway 7, the Renewables business unit of Subsea 7, the lead engineering, procurement, construction and installation contractor on the Seagreen offshore wind farm, for the provision of Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) Substructures for the project.

To be executed on a lump-sum basis, the scope of work includes the procurement, fabrication and delivery of 30 WTGs Substructures, including the jackets, transition pieces and suction caissons.

This very large* project award is subject to finalising the contract, which is expected to be completed shortly. Fabrication work is expected to complete in H2 2021. Lamprell will deliver the jackets to Seaway 7 at the Group's deep water quayside in Hamriyah port whereupon Seaway 7 will transport the jackets to the offshore windfarm in the North Sea.

The Seagreen offshore windfarm project is a 1,075MW project which is located 27km off the Angus Coast in the Firth of Forth, off the coast of Scotland and will be developed and operated by Seagreen Wind Energy Limited. Once constructed, the windfarm will be the largest in Scotland and Phase One is forecast to provide low carbon energy for around one million homes.

Christopher McDonald, CEO, Lamprell, said:

'We are delighted to have been selected to be part of the major Seagreen offshore windfarm project. Having worked on similar projects in the renewables segment, our workforce is skilled and experienced to execute the project with a focus on the key drivers of safety, high quality and profitability. We see substantial growth opportunities in the renewables sector, which is a core strategic focus for Lamprell, and we are excited to work with Seaway 7 on this project in the months to come.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

- Ends -

Enquiries:

Lamprell plc

Maria Babkina, Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7852 618 046

Tulchan Communications, London

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

Martin Robinson

Martin Pengelley

Notes to editors

Lamprell, based in the United Arab Emirates ('UAE') and with over 40 years' experience, is a leading provider of fabrication, engineering and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil & gas and renewable energy industries. The Group has established leading market positions in the fabrication of shallow-water drilling jackup rigs, liftboats, land rigs, and rig refurbishment projects, and it also has an international reputation for building complex offshore and onshore process modules and fixed platforms.

Lamprell employs more than 4,000 people across multiple facilities, with its primary facilities located in Hamriyah, in the UAE. Combined, the Group's facilities cover approximately 800,000m2 with over 1.5 km of quayside. In addition, the Group has facilities in Saudi Arabia (through a joint venture agreement).

Lamprell is listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol 'LAM').

(*Lamprell defines a very large contract as having a value in excess of USD 150 million)

Disclaimer

Lamprell plc published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 15:10:10 UTC
