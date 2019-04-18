Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lamprell Plc    LAM   GB00B1CL5249

LAMPRELL PLC

(LAM)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/17 11:35:19 am
62.8 GBp   -0.32%
02:08aLAMPRELL : Notice of AGM and Annual Report publication
PU
03/18LAMPRELL PLC : annual earnings release
01/17LAMPRELL : Pre-close Trading Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lamprell : Notice of AGM and Annual Report publication

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 02:08am EDT

18 April 2019

LAMPRELL PLC('Lamprell' and with its subsidiaries the 'Group')

NOTICE OF AGM

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

Lamprell announces that today it will publish its Annual Report and Accounts for 2018 and the Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), together with the Form of Proxy and that it will post them to shareholders. The AGM will be held at Level 7, Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Tuesday 21st May 2019 at 10:00 AM (UAE time).

Copies of the documents have been submitted to, and will be available for inspection at, the UK Listing Authority's Document Viewing Facility via the National Storage Mechanism, which is accessible through http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The Annual Report and Accounts for 2018, the Notice of the 2019 AGM and the Form of Proxy are also available for download from the Company's website at www.lamprell.com.

- Ends -

Enquiries:

Lamprell plc

Maria Babkina, Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7852 618 046

Alex Ridout, Company Secretary

+971 (0)4 803 9308

Tulchan Communications, London

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

Martin Robinson

Martin Pengelley

Notes to editors

Lamprell PLC, based in the United Arab Emirates ('UAE') and with over 40 years' experience, is a leading provider of fabrication, engineering and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil & gas and renewable energy industries. The Group has established leading market positions in the fabrication of shallow-water drilling jackup rigs, liftboats, land rigs, and rig refurbishment projects, and it also has an international reputation for building complex offshore and onshore process modules and fixed platforms.

Lamprell employs around 4,000 people across multiple facilities, with its primary facilities located in Hamriyah, Sharjah and Jebel Ali, all of which are in the UAE. In addition, the Group has facilities in Saudi Arabia (through a joint venture agreement). Combined, the Group's facilities cover approximately 812,000 m2 with 1.6 km of quayside.

Lamprell is listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol 'LAM').

Disclaimer

Lamprell plc published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 06:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAMPRELL PLC
02:08aLAMPRELL : Notice of AGM and Annual Report publication
PU
03/18LAMPRELL PLC : annual earnings release
01/17LAMPRELL : forecast US$71 million loss for 2018
AQ
01/17LAMPRELL : Pre-close Trading Statement
PU
2018LAMPRELL : New Contract Award
PU
2018LAMPRELL : New Contract Award
PU
2018EUROPE : Telecoms, banks lift European shares in post-Thanksgiving rally
RE
2018LAMPRELL : Ascension to Saudi Aramco's Offshore LTA Programme
PU
2018LAMPRELL : 2018 Interim Results
PU
2018LAMPRELL PLC : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 318 M
EBIT 2019 -38,8 M
Net income 2019 -56,8 M
Finance 2019 33,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 248,21
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capitalization 280 M
Chart LAMPRELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Lamprell Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMPRELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,05 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher McDonald Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John M. Malcolm Non-Executive Chairman
Hani El-Kurd Vice President-Operations
Tony Wright Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shumon Zaman Vice President-Information System & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAMPRELL PLC3.80%280
SCHLUMBERGER NV31.40%65 612
HALLIBURTON COMPANY18.85%27 763
BAKER HUGHES20.19%26 782
TECHNIPFMC25.18%11 065
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO6.03%10 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About