Lamprell : Notice of AGM and Annual Report publication

18 April 2019

LAMPRELL PLC('Lamprell' and with its subsidiaries the 'Group')

NOTICE OF AGM

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

Lamprell announces that today it will publish its Annual Report and Accounts for 2018 and the Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), together with the Form of Proxy and that it will post them to shareholders. The AGM will be held at Level 7, Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Tuesday 21st May 2019 at 10:00 AM (UAE time).

Copies of the documents have been submitted to, and will be available for inspection at, the UK Listing Authority's Document Viewing Facility via the National Storage Mechanism, which is accessible through http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The Annual Report and Accounts for 2018, the Notice of the 2019 AGM and the Form of Proxy are also available for download from the Company's website at www.lamprell.com.

- Ends -

Enquiries:

Lamprell plc Maria Babkina, Investor Relations +44 (0) 7852 618 046 Alex Ridout, Company Secretary +971 (0)4 803 9308 Tulchan Communications, London +44 (0) 207 353 4200 Martin Robinson Martin Pengelley

Notes to editors

Lamprell PLC, based in the United Arab Emirates ('UAE') and with over 40 years' experience, is a leading provider of fabrication, engineering and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil & gas and renewable energy industries. The Group has established leading market positions in the fabrication of shallow-water drilling jackup rigs, liftboats, land rigs, and rig refurbishment projects, and it also has an international reputation for building complex offshore and onshore process modules and fixed platforms.

Lamprell employs around 4,000 people across multiple facilities, with its primary facilities located in Hamriyah, Sharjah and Jebel Ali, all of which are in the UAE. In addition, the Group has facilities in Saudi Arabia (through a joint venture agreement). Combined, the Group's facilities cover approximately 812,000 m2 with 1.6 km of quayside.

Lamprell is listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol 'LAM').