Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Waitr Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) and Encourages Waitr Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana on behalf of all investors that purchased Waitr Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) securities between May 17, 2018 to August 8, 2019 (the "Class Period") and/or pursuant or traceable to Waitr's November 2018 going public transaction with Landcadia or in its May 2019 secondary public offering ("SPO").

Waitr is an online food ordering and delivery services company that was formed on November 15, 2018 through a public transaction between Waitr Inc. and Landcadia Holdings, Inc. After the transaction, its shares began publicly trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "WTRH."

On August 8, 2019, the company disclosed highly disappointing financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2019, including the resignation of its CEO; that its integration of BiteSquad.com, LLC, which it acquired in January 2019, was not proceeding according to plan; that the company was laying off personnel; and that losses were far higher than previously anticipated.

On this news, the price of Waitr shares fell 50%. Waitr's market capitalization was $134 million, down from $910 million on March 13, 2019.

