Lancashire Holdings    LRE   BMG5361W1047

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS

(LRE)
02/13 03:23:35 am
814.75 GBp   +5.54%
02:50aInsurer Lancashire's annual profit jumps on higher rates
RE
02:01aLANCASHIRE : Final Results
PR
01/13LANCASHIRE : Notice of Q4 2019 Results and Conference Call
PU
Insurer Lancashire's annual profit jumps on higher rates

02/13/2020 | 02:50am EST

Property and casualty underwriter Lancashire Holdings on Thursday reported earnings for the whole of 2019 that almost quadrupled from a year earlier, helped by a rise in insurance prices in the property market.

The pick-up in rates offered respite to insurers, who had weathered a difficult 2018 in terms of claims due to a string of natural catastrophes.

"Our results reflect the measured pricing improvement that we have witnessed during the course of the year," Chief Executive Officer Alex Maloney said.

"We are still of the belief that further pricing improvement is needed in many lines of business before the market returns to a more sustainable environment."

The Lloyd's of London insurer, which writes policies for assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, said its profit leapt to $119.5 million (£92.2 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from $33.6 million a year earlier.

The combined ratio — considered the main gauge of an insurer's profitability — came in at 80.9% from 92.2% in 2018. A level below 100% indicates that premiums earned exceeded claims.

Lancashire said net losses related to the Hurricane Dorian and Typhoons Faxai and Hagibis were $52.1 million in 2019.

The company set a dividend per share of $0.15 for the year versus $0.35 it paid in 2018.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS 0.13% 772 Delayed Quote.0.65%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.15% 55.64 Delayed Quote.-18.45%
WTI -0.54% 51.14 Delayed Quote.-18.91%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 703 M
EBIT 2019 99,1 M
Net income 2019 83,5 M
Debt 2019 170 M
Yield 2019 1,51%
P/E ratio 2019 25,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,10x
EV / Sales2020 2,88x
Capitalization 2 009 M
Chart LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Lancashire Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,91  $
Last Close Price 10,00  $
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Terence Maloney Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lawrence Clarke Non-Executive Chairman
Elaine Whelan Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Samantha Hoe-Richardson Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon William D. Fraser Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS0.65%2 011
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION11.25%39 881
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.1.30%39 589
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.91%35 101
SAMPO PLC8.56%25 615
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.3.31%19 495
