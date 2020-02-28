Log in
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/28/2020 | 12:45pm EST

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that, on 27 February 2020, Alex Maloney, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer exercised 26,758 Restricted Share Awards (“RSS awards”) granted as nil-cost options over the Company’s common shares of US$0.50 each. These RSS awards were granted under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme Bonus Deferral Plan.

Mr. Maloney sold 12,621 of the resulting shares at the price shown below to cover the tax, national insurance and fees arising as a result of the exercise and retained the balance of 14,137 shares. The exercise was satisfied using existing shares in issue held by the Lancashire Holdings Limited Employee Benefit Trust.

Following this transaction, Mr. Maloney has an interest in the Company of 693,445 common shares (which includes 155,722 shares held via a connected person), representing 0.3417%.

Additionally, Mr. Maloney also holds the following interests in the Company:

Restricted Share Scheme (Performance Awards) – 882,969

 (Pursuant to the Rules of the LHL Restricted Share Scheme, the number of shares that will actually vest depends on the satisfaction of certain conditions including employment, performance and time conditions)

Restricted Share Scheme (Deferred Bonus Awards) – 64,001

(Vesting is subject to time and employment conditions only).

The notification made in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) is set out below:

 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Alex Maloney
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Lancashire Holdings Limited
b) LEI  5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4(i) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b) Nature of the transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares on exercise of 26,758 Restricted Share Awards (“RSS awards”) granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each. These RSS awards were granted under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme Bonus Deferral Plan.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
 nil 26,758  shares acquired on exercise of RSS awards
d) Aggregated information
26,758
Nil
e) Date of the transaction  2020-02-27
f) Place of the transaction  (XLON) London Stock Exchange – Regulated Market
4(ii) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b) Nature of the transaction
  1. Sale of 12,621  shares to cover tax liabilities and fees on exercise of 26,758  Restricted Share Awards (“RSS awards”) granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
 £7.645  12,621 shares sold to cover tax liabilities
d) Aggregated information
12,621
£ 96,487.55
e) Date of the transaction  2020-02-27
f) Place of the transaction  (XLON) London Stock Exchange – Regulated Market

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head
Company Secretary
28 February 2020		 +44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com

© PRNewswire 2020
