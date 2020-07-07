Log in
News

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED : - Notice of Q2 2020 Results and Conference Call

07/07/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

7 July 2020

Hamilton, Bermuda

 Notice of Q2 2020 Results and Conference Call

Lancashire Holdings Limited (“Lancashire” or “the Company”) will be announcing its 2020 second quarter results at 7:00am UK time on Wednesday 29 July 2020 and hosting an analyst and investor conference call at 1:00pm UK time / 8:00am EDT on Wednesday 29 July 2020. The conference call will be hosted by Lancashire management.

Participant Access:

Dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the number / confirmation code below:

United Kingdom Toll-Free: 08003589473

United Kingdom Toll: +44 3333000804

United States Toll-Free: +1 855 85 70686

United States Toll: +1 6319131422

PIN code: 46831254#

URL for additional international dial in numbers:

https://events-ftp.arkadin.com/ev/docs/NE_W2_TF_Events_International_Access_List.pdf

The call can also be accessed via webcast, for registration and access: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=548AF467-7210-41FE-83C0-4FC47E9F9DFA

A webcast replay facility will be available for 12 months and accessible at: https://www.lancashiregroup.com/en/investors/results-reports-and-presentations.html 

 

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited
Christopher Head
+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
Jelena Bjelanovic +44 20 7264 4066
jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com
FTI Consulting +44 20 37271046
Edward Berry Edward.Berry@FTIConsulting.com
Tom Blackwell Tom.Blackwell@FTIConsulting.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire has capital of approximately $1.8 billion and its common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire’s website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17:30 BST on 7 July 2020.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR OTHERWISE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP’S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.


© PRNewswire 2020
