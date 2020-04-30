Log in
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED : - Results of 2020 AGM

04/30/2020 | 11:31am EDT

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

30 April 2020

Hamilton, Bermuda

Results of 2020 AGM

Lancashire Holdings Limited (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results for the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders held via telephone conference on Wednesday 29 April 2020. The meeting considered the nineteen resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice dated 9 March 2020; all resolutions considered were duly passed and approved by shareholders casting their votes.

The Board was especially pleased that, by a majority of over 99% of votes cast, shareholders have given the Company authority in principle to issue up to 15% of its share capital on a non pre-emptive basis.

Copies of the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Further details of the AGM results will be available shortly on the Company’s website www.lancashiregroup.com.


 

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited
Christopher Head
+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
Jelena Bjelanovic +44 20 7264 4066
jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com
FTI Consulting +44 20 37271046
Edward Berry Edward.Berry@FTIConsulting.com
Tom Blackwell Tom.Blackwell@FTIConsulting.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire has capital of approximately $1.5 billion and its common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire’s website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 16:30 BST on 30 April 2020.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR OTHERWISE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP’S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.


© PRNewswire 2020
