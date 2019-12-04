Log in
Lancashire : Allotment and Issue of New Common Shares to the EBT

12/04/2019 | 06:39am EST

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

4 December 2019

Hamilton, Bermuda

Allotment and Issue of New Common Shares to the EBT

Lancashire Holdings Limited (the 'Company') today announces that it has allotted and issued 1,000,000 new common shares of US$0.50 each in the capital of the Company (the 'New Common Shares'). The New Common Shares have been allotted and issued to the Lancashire Holdings Limited Employee Benefit Trust ('EBT') at the par value of US$0.50 each, in order to satisfy future exercises of awards granted to beneficiaries under the rules of the Company's Restricted Share Scheme. Applications have been made for the New Common Shares to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It is expected that admission will take place on 5 December 2019.

Following the allotment and issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 202,941,918 common shares of US$0.50 each. As no common shares are currently held in Treasury, the total number of common shares in issue with voting rights is 202,941,918.

The above figure of 202,941,918 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited
Christopher Head 		+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
Jelena Bjelanovic +44 20 7264 4066
jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com
FTI Consulting +44 20 37271046
Edward Berry Edward.Berry@FTIConsulting.com
Tom Blackwell Tom.Blackwell@FTIConsulting.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire has capital of approximately $1.4 billion and its common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11:30 GMT on 4 December 2019.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR OTHERWISE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.

Disclaimer

Lancashire Holdings Limited published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 11:38:08 UTC
