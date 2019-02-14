Log in
Lancashire : Insurer Lancashire swings to profit in 2018, expects higher rates

0
02/14/2019 | 03:03am EST

(Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd swung to a profit in 2018 from a loss a year earlier, helped by a rise in gross written premiums as it predicted rises in rates across many of its businesses.

The Lloyd's of London insurer, which writes policies for heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, reported profit before tax of $33.6 million (26 million pounds) for the year ended Dec.31, compared with a loss of $72.9 million a year earlier.

Gross written premiums rose 7.9 percent to $638.5 million for the year, and the company's combined ratio - a measure of underwriting profitability - improved to 92.2 percent from 124.9 percent last year. A level below 100 percent indicates an underwriting profit.

Lancashire Chief Executive Alex Maloney said loss activity in the fourth quarter had been higher than average but, like its larger rivals Beazley, but the loss ratio suggested claims from Atlantic hurricanes, typhoons in Asia and the California wildfires were lower compared to a year earlier.

The industry faced record losses in 2017 due to the impact of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and Mexican earthquakes. Lancashire gave a total estimated net loss figure for 2018 of $164.7 million, versus $181.8 million in 2017.

The underwriter, which offers insurance schemes for heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, said 2018 net losses included $56.1 million in relation to its marine portfolio, hurricane Florence and typhoons Jebi, Mangkhut and Trami.

The fourth quarter of 2018 was impacted by hurricane Michael and the California wildfires. Its net losses recorded for these events were $48.8 million.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Patrick Graham)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 582 M
EBIT 2018 43,0 M
Net income 2018 36,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,51%
P/E ratio 2018 35,32
P/E ratio 2019 11,61
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,66x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,53x
Capitalization 1 549 M
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Terence Maloney Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lawrence Clarke Non-Executive Chairman
Elaine Whelan Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Samantha Hoe-Richardson Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon William Fraser Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS-4.79%1 549
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY1.07%507 674
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC4.34%34 793
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES6.27%33 709
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION13.76%32 002
SAMPO10.18%26 574
