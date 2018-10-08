Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lancashire Holdings    LRE   BMG5361W1047

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS (LRE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Lancashire : UK's Lancashire sees up to $45 million quarterly catastrophe losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 09:04am CEST

(Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd on Monday forecast catastrophe losses of $25 million to $45 million (34.3 million pounds) from recent hurricanes and typhoons, resulting in a negative return-on-equity in the third quarter.

The company, a provider of insurance cover for heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, also estimated ultimate net losses of about $30 million in its marine portfolio.

"Given these loss estimates, the company expects that it will produce a negative return on equity for the third quarter of 2018. Absent these events, the company would have been profitable for the third quarter," Lancashire said.

However, the company said it expects to remain profitable for the first nine months of 2018.

Lancashire said the catastrophe loss estimates include its exposure through its Bermuda, UK and Lloyd's operations, adding that its exposure to hurricanes and typhoons were spread across property, reinsurance, cargo, marine and energy.

Lancashire said the estimates took into account the amount it would recover for its reinsurance programme.

Insured losses from Hurricane Florence, which slammed into North Carolina last month, was expected to range from $2.8 billion to $5 billion for the sector, said RMS, a risk modelling and analytics firm on Monday.

The firm estimated insured losses to Japan from Typhoon Jebi to be between $3 billion and $5.5 billion.

Another catastrophe risk modelling firm, AIR Worldwide, estimated industry insured losses for typhoon Mangkhut to be between $1 billion and $2 billion.

The insurance industry faced record bills from hurricanes, earthquakes and wildfire of over $135 billion last year and global insurers are braced for the Atlantic hurricane season.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri, Bernard Orr)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS
09:04aLANCASHIRE : UK's Lancashire sees up to $45 million quarterly catastrophe losses
RE
09/25LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED : - Notice of Q3 2018 Results and Conference Call
PR
09/12LANCASHIRE : Personnel Changes at Lancashire Holdings Limited
AQ
09/10LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS : Nomination
CO
08/31LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting ..
CO
08/16LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/31LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting ..
CO
07/27LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED : - Notice of reconvened Q2 2018 Results and Confere..
PR
07/26JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON : Broker JLT preparing for a no-deal Brexit - CEO
RE
07/26LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS : Dividends
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26Lancashire Holdings' (LCSHF) CEO Alex Maloney on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
07/26Lancashire Holdings reports Q2 results 
05/29Weaker Than Expected Pricing Spoiled Lancashire's 2018 Story 
05/07Lancashire Holdings' (LCSHF) CEO Alex Maloney on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
05/03Lancashire Holdings reports Q1 results 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 596 M
EBIT 2018 148 M
Net income 2018 133 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,76%
P/E ratio 2018 11,86
P/E ratio 2019 11,05
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,48x
Capitalization 1 551 M
Chart LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Lancashire Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 8,85 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Terence Maloney Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lawrence Clarke Non-Executive Chairman
Elaine Whelan Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Samantha Hoe-Richardson Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon William Fraser Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS-13.93%1 539
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY10.72%541 774
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC7.81%35 561
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-4.06%34 834
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-4.89%34 481
SAMPO OYJ-6.18%27 438
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.